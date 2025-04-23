Man runs London Marathon for prostate cancer charity
Matt runs for prostate cancer.
It’s been a year since my cancer diagnosis and so I’m running the London Marathon for Prostate Cancer UK to raise awareness of early detection through the power of my own cancer story.
Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men in the UK.
That's someone’s dad, partner, brother, son, grandad, uncle or mate. I'm raising money to help fund lifesaving research and support for men and their families affected by prostate cancer.