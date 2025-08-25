Mandy clinches championship at Crowborough Golf Club

Eighteen hardy ladies took part in the Crowborough Golf Club Ladies’ Championship. Playing 36 holes medal in one day is a huge challenge and a test of concentration, let alone stamina.

The day was sunny and with the course very dry the morning round saw excellent scores with both Mandy Hilton and Emma Morgan tying for the lead with gross 83. Sharon Port was hot on their heels with a gross 84.

In round two, Deborah James made a run for the title with a brilliant gross 83, but Mandy Hilton scored a very impressive gross 82 to win the championship with a total of 165. Deborah took runners-up spot with 168 and Sharon Port was third with 169.

Mandy said how delighted she was to win the championship having played in it for the past four years since joining the club. She congratulated all who played in the 36-hole competition and thanked playing partner Marion Sandwell for encouraging her. She also thanked everyone involved in the organisation of the day and complimented the green staff for keeping the course in a playable condition during dry conditions.

Mandy Hilton receiving the championship trophy from Lady Captain Jan Stuart-Menteath

The leader in round one of the handicap trophy was Janie Hutchinson with nett 71. Anita Amies was close on her heels with 72 and Angela Fry was third with 73.

Round 2 saw Fee Blackwell coming top scoring on 73, however with another steady round of 74 Anita Amies took the trophy with 146. Mandy Hilton was runner up with 149, on countback from Janie Hutchinson

The Over 70s Championship had 24 ladies taking part in an 18-hole Stableford format. With an excellent score of 41 points was last year's Lady Captain Lynda Wallens. Runner-up with 40 was Pat Donald. Bev Drew with 35 came third on countback from Helen Brown and Irene Toyne.

The Mens' Invitation to the Ladies greensomes competition had 10 pairs taking part. The winners with 45 points were Bruce Parsons and Vanessa Barrington-Johnson. Vanessa’s husband Nigel and Bruce’s partner Lynn weren’t too far behind with 42 points for second spot on countback from Roger Benison & Sue Pittman.

Crowborough's Ladies Division 1 team

The Langridge Cup had 29 ladies taking part. Angela Fry took top spot with a nett 70 followed closely by Mary Bell on 71. Mandy Hilton also scored 71 but lost on countback to Mary and was third.

The men entered the Blundell Cup medal competition, which attracted 60 players, and with an amazing nett 63 the winner was Theo Sprague. Steve Watton was thesecond with 68 and on 69 was Bill Boyd taking third from four other men on 69, Jamie Woolgar, Eric Buckle, Alex Johnson and Craig Harman

Thirty-seven ladies played in the Medal Winners Cup. Sharon Taylor had the best game of her life and scored a magnificent gross 78 (nett 58) to take the trophy. Gillian Camp recorded an excellent score of nett 65 but had to settle for second. Third was Vikki Coda with 69, on countback from Deborah James.

The Men's RNLI & SCGU Claret Jug had 70 men taking part. Peter Atkins won with nett 66 a point ahead of a trio all on 67. Dennis Bell was second on countback from Elliot Bowles and Thomas Wates who had to settle for third and fourth.

Anita Amies receiving the Handicap trophy from Lady Captain Jan Stuart-Menteath

Sixty-four players entered the Blundell Cups competition. There was a tie at the top with the pairings of Barney King & Stephen King and Oliver Godbold & Lewis Russell both scoring 40 points. Barney and Stephen took the trophy on countback. Harry & Sara Young took third on countback from Christopher Dines & Ian Every.

The Veterans Cup saw 32 men over the age of 60 take part. Winner with nett 65 was Stephen Tomlin. Bill Boyd was runner up with 68 and Peter Humphrey was third, also on 68.

The Ladies Division One team headed over to Cowdray Park GC to play Worthing ladies in the final of the Sussex Ladies Division Knockouts. The team of Emma Morgan, Sharon Port, Deborah James, Mandy Hilton and Mary Bell were up against a very strong Worthing team .

Team captain Vicky McLean had received videos of inspiration for the team from José Maria Olazabal, but despite some excellent golf, the team were defeated 4-1. Vicky was presented with the runners-up plate and afterwards paid tribute to the team.

Lynda Wallens receiving the Over 70s Championship trophy from Lady Captain Jan Stuart-Menteath

She reflected on a ‘fabulous’ season and said it had been many years since the ladies reached the final. She thanked all the girls for their support and willingness to play.

Other Results: Wednesday Rabbits, July 30: 1st Place – Grant Robertson (43 pts), 2nd Place – Terry Probert (41 pts), 3rd Place – Simon Begg (41 pts). Wednesday Rabbits, August 6: 1st Place – Terry Probert (41 pts), 2nd Place – Peter Tipping (40 pts), 3rd Place - Bill Hards (39 pts). Wednesday Rabbits, August 16: 1st Place – Terry Probert (44 pts), 2nd Place – Simon Begg (40 pts), 3rd Place – Peter Horwood (40 pts).