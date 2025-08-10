Mannings Heath crown new mixed champions

Mannings Heath has two new golfers’ names on its Mixed Championship trophy after Neil Eldridge teamed up with ladies' captain Debs Battle to win with a gross foursomes medal score of 86.

The alternate shot format is the most challenging in golf, particularly when every stroke counts and a card can be wrecked by a single errant shot. Eldridge and Battle did well to avoid any such disasters and finished with seven pars and nothing worse than a double bogey. Andrew and Julia Hoskins took the nett honours with 77 off 18.

Earlier, a superb nett 64 off 15 earned Derek Hendry the seniors' Ian Galloway Trophy for the second year running. Hendry began with a birdie and played the back nine in two over gross helped by an eagle on the 17th.

His win was his second of the season and propelled him to the top of the order of merit standings. Andrew Medlock took second place with a fine nett 66 and Phil Davies was third with nett 71.

The ladies' medal was won by 17-handicap Julie Law with a fine nett 73 that included seven pars. Margaret Brown was second with 76 and Tina Norris beat Sybille Shababi on countback for third place on nett 80.

Charlie Clements was a first time winner in the midweek nine-hole competition on Kingfisher. He dropped only three shots to par and with ten handicap shots carded an unstoppable 25 points.

Runner-up Janet Rees carded 22, a score that would have won most weeks, and Richard Reid was third with 21 to overtake Charlie Boyes as midweek order of merit leader.