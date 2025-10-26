Mannings Heath golfers are Pyecombe Pitcher champions

Mannings Heath are this year's Pyecombe Pitcher champions after beating Pyecombe 4-1 in the competition final at Seaford Blatchington.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pitcher brings together twelve of the best clubs in Sussex with five pairs in each team playing better-ball scratch strokeplay over 18 holes. It was the brainchild of a former Pyecombe captain, Alan Davey, as a way of blooding youngsters in the competitive arena of scratch golf while also challenging more experienced players so teams are only allowed to field a maximum of five category one players.in any match.

Mannings Heath finished top of a league comprising Pyecombe, Cooden Beach, Copthorne, Littlehampton and The Dyke before beating Piltdown 3½ – 1½ in the semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They found themselves pitted against a strong Pyecombe squad in the final on a cold and windy Seaford Blatchington course and rose to the challenge impressively with all their pairs undefeated.

The light was fading after a long afternoon on the couurse but that couldn't darken the mood of Karl Boffey and his team

Elliot Websrter and Chris Smith won by six shots, Luke Bennett and captain Karl Boffey by four and the two Aarons, Peacock and Barnes, by one while there were halves for Ben Whitehouse and Thomas Pynn and for Dean Herbert and Tom Nissen.

A jubilant Karl Boffey paid trbute to his team: “They all brought their 'A 'games with them and there were some excellent performances under pressure.”

He also thanked all those who had conntributed over the season. “We fielded 29 different players this year which shows real competition depth within the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back at Mannings Heath, the club were welcoming new club captain Steve Batley with a Stableford 'waltz' event that saw 18 teams of four teeing off to a shotgun start. Two scores counted on par fives, three on par fours and all four scores on par threes so the notional par was 108 points.

New captains Charlie Boyes and Steve Batley flank outgoing captain Nigel Ingram

Winners with 113 were John Crooks, Stephen Keast, Ray Robertson and Andrew Stewart with Stephen Holloway, Paul Gardner, Kevin Williams and Gareth Oakley runners-up with 109. Three teams finished with 106 but countback put Keith Marshall, Peter Wilson, Steve Latham and David Marney in third place.

Batley finished in a respectable ninth place with 103 together with outgoing captain Nigel Ingram, new junior captain Charlie Boyes and Tony Nash.