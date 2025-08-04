Mannings Heath's Leo is new Sussex boys' champ

Mannings Heath have helped nurture many outstanding junior golfers over the years and are delighted to have another rising star in their ranks.

Sixteen year-old Leo Cahi, a recent recruit from Cottesmore, has just won the Sussex Boys’ Championship at The Dyke with rounds of 69 and 76, one over par,.and will now play in the Champion of Champions event at Woodhal Spa in September. He has also won the Rye and Worthing junior opens.

Leo has joined another accomplished Cottesmore recruit in 14-year-old Kade Fullarton who has quickly made his mark at Mannings Heath by becoming the club's youngest-ever club champion.

Recent events at Heath included a new competition on Saturday, the Silver Medal.

Competitors played off the forward, silver tees with Paul Hayes, off six, carding three birdies and nothing worse than a bogey for a nett 69. Veteran Ray Donovan showed his enduring quality with a nett 70 to beat Andy Lambert on countback for runner-up spot.

Sunday's better-ball pairs competition for the Waterfall Cup saw Thomas Smith and Tom Nissen, playing off five and 11, combine beautifully for a two under par 70 and 47 points. Patrick Donovan and Stuart Sandell were only a point behind and Adrian and Henry Smales pipped Kevin Dixon and Paul Milford for third place on countback with 45.

Earlier, the seniors had some devilish fun with their Lucifer's Challenge, six holes each of better-ball, foursomes and Texas Scramble. Mark Barrett and Alan Houliston complemented each other expertly to garner 47 points while Andrew Stewart and Kevin Peters pipped Derek Hendry and Neil Marriott on countback for second pace with 44.

In the ladies' Stableford Debs Battle opened with a blob but went on to card ten pars for a winning 38 points with Rosemary Martin and Mary Grange a point, and two points, behind.

Simon Norris made an impressive competition debut in the midweek nine holer on Kingfisher his 20 points beating Tony Billson and Janet Rees by one and two points respectively.

Heath's men picked up a fine away win at Copthorne in the Pyecombe Pitcher, the inter-club better-ball scratch competition. Ben Whitehouse and Lee Whibley won their match with a superb gross 66 and Aaron Peacock and Aaron Barnes triumphed with 71. A half for Elliot Webster and Tom Smith meant a final score of 2½ – 2½ but victory went to Heath as the away team.

Next week, 11-15 August, sees the Clutch Tour return to the Waterfall Course with 150 potential stars of the future competting for a £50,000 prize fund. Spectators are welcome and admission is free.