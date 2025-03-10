Mannings men sparkle in the sun

Saturday's sunshine wasn't all that sparkled at Mannings Heath as seven-handicap Graham Lafferty romped to a seven point victory in the first of the weekend's stableford competitions.

Round in one over par gross with three birdies on his card, Lafferty' signed for 42 points to leave the field trailing with four players on 35 points his nearest challengers. A fine 21 point back nine earned Trevor Larkin the runner-up spot on countback with Glyn Jones, Aaron Peacock and Joe Wood hot on his heels.

The benign conditions helped yield some more fine scores on Sunday with six-handicap Craig Tarrant just pipping 17-hanidcap Lee Barry to the first place money on a back six countback after both carded 39 points. Matthew Little, off plus one, was round in 69 with six birdies on his card for 38 and Aaron Peacock matched his gross score but had to settle for 37 points off plus two.

Monday's Seniors' Texas Scramble saw Allan Round, Andrew Stewart, Kenny Thorpe and Richard White combine expertly for a nett 56 off their twelve handicap with four birdies and no dropped shots. Geoff Ayshford, John Clarke, Chris McGrath and Paul Trueman were runners-up with nett 58 and David Gardiner, John Gleaves, Derek Hendry and Derek Price beat two other teams on countback for third place on nett 60.

Heath's winning Seniors' scramble team

Earlier, the ladies staged a 14-hole fun competition which allowed them to discard their worst two holes. Foursomes partners Debs Battle and Julia Hoskins both carded 26 points and were declared joint winners after proving inseparable on countbback. Rosemary Martin was third with 23.