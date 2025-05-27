Marathon of football to take place in Lancing with Mental Health United

On Saturday 31st May, Mental Health United (Brighton) are holding a 12 hour football marathon. It will be hosted by the Sussex FA in Lancing from 9.30am to 9.30pm.

The charity does some amazing work to make sure nobody has to experience thoughts of suicide alone.

They fight dangerous stigma that stops people talking about suicide. They teach communities to recognise and support those at risk. They also develop new ways for people to get lifesaving support.

It’s an early start, but everyone is welcome to enjoy the marathon of football, food and drinks are available.