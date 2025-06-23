Marine Gardens Bowling Club records a fine victory

Following on from a good win against Middleton in the WSBL Marine Gardens recorded a fine victory over Witterings in the same competition . This win on 3 rinks to 1 with a 68-52 shot advantage was spearheaded by the strong partnership of Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and skip Ivan Godsmark with an impressive 24-10 winning scoreline. The largest winning margin in the other games was 3 , indicating that it was a tight match..

The week ended with a friendly match at home against West Harrow Bowling Club.

The visitors from London put up a good fight and the games were shared 2 apiece but Marine Gardens edged home to victory with a very narrow 72-67 shot advantage.

The ladies claimed Top Rink honours putting a gents team to the sword with a match winning 23-7 victory.

Well done ladies-Anne Knight, Betty Stevenson and Wendy Wilson.

A most enjoyable afternoon and hopefully the visitors will return.