Marine Gardens Bowling Club records a fine victory
Following on from a good win against Middleton in the WSBL Marine Gardens recorded a fine victory over Witterings in the same competition . This win on 3 rinks to 1 with a 68-52 shot advantage was spearheaded by the strong partnership of Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and skip Ivan Godsmark with an impressive 24-10 winning scoreline. The largest winning margin in the other games was 3 , indicating that it was a tight match..
The week ended with a friendly match at home against West Harrow Bowling Club.
The visitors from London put up a good fight and the games were shared 2 apiece but Marine Gardens edged home to victory with a very narrow 72-67 shot advantage.
The ladies claimed Top Rink honours putting a gents team to the sword with a match winning 23-7 victory.
Well done ladies-Anne Knight, Betty Stevenson and Wendy Wilson.
A most enjoyable afternoon and hopefully the visitors will return.