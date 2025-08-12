Marlow Ropes is sailing around the world

Marlow Ropes Official Rope Supplier for 2025–26 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

Hailsham manufacturer Marlow Ropes, is proud to announce that it’s ropes will be used for this edition of the Clipper Around the World Race, setting sail from Portsmouth on August 31.

Marlow’s ropes will be used across all eleven ‘Clipper 70’ yachts, on their world circumnavigation. Travelling over 40,000 nautical miles and visiting ports across 6 continents - offering a global stage for Marlow’s Blue Ocean® ropes to demonstrate their reliability and performance.

The Clipper Race is known for its unique format where everyday people take on the extraordinary challenge of circumnavigating the globe. It relies on the highest quality equipment to ensure safety and performance across its fleet. The ropes will be providing critical lines for rigging, sails, and safety systems and are designed to withstand the extreme conditions of ocean racing.

Marlow Ropes in action in the Clipper Race

Blue Ocean® is Marlow’s range of ropes made from yarn that is GRS1 certified and manufactured from 75% recycled plastic bottles.

Paul Honess, Sales Director at Marlow Ropes commented: “This partnership showcases the durability and innovation of our sustainable products, and we are incredibly proud that Hailsham manufactured products will be showcased around the world.”

