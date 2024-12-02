Martin makes the most of her mulligans
Mannings Heath ladies staged another of their 14-hole fun competitions with competitors being given two chances to replay a bad shot without penalty.
Even allowing for the mulligans, 21-handicap Rosemary Martin's 25 points was a sturdy effort in the soft conditions.
She opened and finished with a par and although two blobs on the long seventh and eight holes undid some of the good work she still finished three shots clear of runner-up Mary Grange.
Heath's ladies were also able to make a long-overdue trophy presentation to one of their popular stalwarts, Marion Gibson.Gibson's fine nett 72 had earned her the Beryl Jones Putter a few months earlier and she was delighted to be finally able to collect it.