Martin's still a winner at Mannings Heath

Mannings Heath's Rosemary Martin has begun the new year where she left off in the old one. She won the ladies' past three competitions of 2024 and made it four in a row with victory in their first outing of 2025.

All the events have been winter fun competitions over 14 holes and the varied formats on a shortened course clearly offer a challenge that the doughty veteran relishes.

Her latest success came in a Top Ten competition where participants had to add up only the scores on their best ten holes.

Helped by a birdie on the short 10th and par on the 11th – both worth four points off her 21 handicap – Martin signed for an excellent 24 point total, three clear of Julie Law and five better than Karen Jones.