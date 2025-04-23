This year’s event has already made history, with the Worthing Half Marathon selling out in record time.

An estimated 3,750 runners are expected to take to the town’s fully closed roads in what promises to be the biggest RUN-FEST in its nine-year history – and it’s set to become Worthing’s largest one-day fundraiser.

All races will start and finish at Steyne Gardens, where a free public music after-party (headlined by Miller Anderson’s ‘Brothers in the Blues’) will take place.

The 10k entries are filling fast, and each finisher will receive a commemorative tech tee and bottle opener medal, perfect for post race celebration .

Adding to the fun, this year’s event falls on Star Wars Day, so runners and spectators are encouraged to dress as their favourite Star Wars characters. Whether you’re channeling your inner Jedi or leaning toward the Dark Side, the force will be strong.

The event isn’t just for adults. RUN-FEST has teamed up with local hospice charity St Barnabas House to host the Family Mile, a relaxed, non-competitive event that welcomes all ages and paces.

Every participant will be greeted with a medal and goodies at the finish line, making it a perfect day out for families looking to stay active and have fun.

Register now before entries close at www.run-fest.com.

Please note: various road closures will be in effect across Worthing on the day. Participants and residents are urged to check details in advance via the RUN-FEST website.

1 . Contributed Runners running infront of the lido and pier Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Wookie running worthing runfest Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed worthing half marathon runner Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Marine Parade runner Photo: Submitted