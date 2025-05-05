Mayfield edge out Hailsham in super-over classic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sun-drenched afternoon at Mayfield CC set the stage for one of the most dramatic T20 clashes in recent memory as Mayfield and Hailsham played out a heart-pounding tie that culminated in a high-stakes Super Over.

Ultimately, it was the home side who held their nerve, sealing victory by 8 runs after 40 overs of fiercely competitive cricket and one final, decisive over of brilliance.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Hailsham came out swinging.

Opener Simon Dunning exploded from the blocks with a blistering 36 off just 14 balls, setting the tone with a barrage of boundaries that left the Mayfield attack rattled early. But while Dunning blazed, his opening partner Ollie McDonald fell cheaply, and the middle order stumbled despite a gritty 46 from Jake Hainsworth.

Diesel Hallett

Hainsworth anchored the innings, but lacked steady support as wickets fell at regular intervals. A late flurry from Jack Coughlan (16* off 15) nudged the visitors to 144/8 from their 20 overs. The pick of the bowlers was Ollie Hughes, who snared 3/18 with a probing spell that broke Hailsham’s momentum just as they looked to accelerate.

Mayfield’s reply began with a bang. Jake Callow cracked two sixes in a rapid 14, but his early dismissal by Coughlan sparked a mini-collapse. Wickets tumbled as Diesel Hallett worked magic through the middle overs, claiming 3/16 in a fiery spell that left Mayfield teetering at 81/5.

It took a composed, counterattacking 44* from all-rounder James Allen to resurrect the chase. Combining calm stroke play with timely power-hitting, Allen shepherded the lower order expertly, guiding Mayfield to 144 – level with Hailsham – off the final delivery.

With tensions at fever pitch, Hailsham entrusted Diesel Hallett with the ball for the Super Over. But this time, the Mayfield batters turned the tables. A pair of sixes and sharp running pushed the score to a formidable 18.

Chasing 19 under immense pressure, Hailsham faced the hostile accuracy of James Allen, who capped his match-winning performance by conceding just 10. His clever changes of pace and tight lines denied the visitors the boundary-hitting freedom they craved.

As the sun dipped behind the trees, Mayfield erupted in celebration. It was a game that had everything: explosive batting, game-changing spells, acrobatic catches, and the ultimate test of nerve. Diesel Hallett 3/16 picked up the S Lyons Electrical player of the match award for Hailsham.