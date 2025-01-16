Mayor of Eastbourne bowls along to launch club's busy period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughan visited Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club for a shirt presentation.

The indoor bowls season at the club was marked by a special event as Cllr Vaughan handed over the official club shirts to club president Rose Riggs.

The ceremony was attended by club members, local dignitaries and enthusiastic supporters.

The Mayor, in her address to club members, emphasised the importance of community sports and the role they play in bringing people together. “Indoor bowls is more than just a sport; it’s a community,” she said. “This shirt represents our unity, our pride, and our commitment to excellence.”

Mayor of Eastbourne Candy Vaughan with Rose Riggs, Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club president

The presentation of the new club shirts symbolises the beginning of a fresh season filled with promise and excitement. The shirts, designed with the club’s new colours and logo, were received with great enthusiasm by the members.

The mayor personally handed over the first shirt to president Rose Riggs, who thanked the Mayor and expressed gratitude on behalf of all members.

The bowls club, linked to the football club, has 40 years of a rich history and a strong tradition of fostering sportsmanship, friendship and camaraderie within the community.

The new season promises to build on this legacy, with plans for various tournaments, training sessions and social and community events. The club’s social secretary, Dave Hawkins, highlighted the importance of these activities in promoting gentle physical fitness and social interaction among members of all ages.

The club is looking forward to welcoming new members and encouraging more people to take up the sport. It has a number of free taster sessions – Sunday 2nd February 2-4pm; Saturday 8th February 2-4pm; and Friday 14th February 2-4pm.

The mayor’s visit concluded with a friendly match, showcasing the skills and sportsmanship of members.

The mayor’s presence and the new shirts, name and logo have undoubtedly added a touch of prestige and excitement to the start of the season.

For more information, go to www.eastbourneboroughibc.co.uk or the club’s Facebook page.

If you wish to try out bowls for free – do visit the club, which is situated in the football complex, for a warm welcome.