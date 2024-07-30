Mead Tennis Club members play in oldest charity tennis tournament in country

By Mike Dixon
Published 30th Jul 2024
Lucy Parkin and Mike Dixon, members of Meads Lawn Tennis Club in Upper Carlisle Road, travelled to Benenden Girls' School in Kent on Sunday to take part in a mixed doubles charity tennis tournament which has been running for nearly 100 years.

Each July couples from all over Kent and Sussex gather in the stunning grounds of Benenden School to enjoy a day of friendly, competitive tennis with all profits going to a range of charities.

Forty couples played in five groups in the initial stages of the tournament. Flying the flag for Meads LTC Lucy and Mike managed to win their group with a playing record of won five, lost one, drew one, before the quarter finals proved a bridge too far for the Eastbourne couple.

This is the eighth year in a row that the Meads pair have played in the tournament together but Kent born and bred Lucy Parkin has participated for an astonishing 40 years.

Mike Dixon and Lucy Parkin at the Benenden tournament.

Lucy said: "We were thrilled to come to Benenden again and delighted to win our group after a long day of competition in glorious sunshine.

"Each year the tournament raises about £10.000 for local charities which is fantastic and it's lovely to be part of such a worthwhile event. We hope to be back again next year!"

