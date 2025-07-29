The LTA Summer County Cup event is the oldest tennis event on the domestic calendar. While the majority of matches are played at the famous Devonshire Park courts in Eastbourne, the tournament also makes use of the world-class grass courts at Meads in Upper Carlisle Road.

Some 44 counties compete in eight groups with matches in Group 1, the pinnacle of the competition, taking place every year in Eastbourne at the end of July.

Meads LTC hosted a full week of competition involving doubles teams of men and women from the top divisions.

The clubhouse, staffed by members of Meads LTC, looked after players and spectators with an array of light meals and delicious homemade cakes.

Action from Yorkshire versus Herts in the LTA County Cup

On the courts some tremendously exciting and high quality tennis was played in excellent conditions. In the men's premier group Surrey were champions for the third year in a row although Warwickshire came close to preventing Surrey enjoying a hat-trick of victories in this prestigious competition.

In the women's top division, Hertfordshire continued their remarkable run of success winning the competition for the fifth year in a row.

Members at Meads can enjoy playing on these superb grass courts throughout the summer with no additional cost beyond the normal membership fee.

The club always welcomes players of any standard and any age and on Saturday (August 2) there is a chance to have a closer look at the club's facilities when Meads hold their popular summer fair starting at 11am.