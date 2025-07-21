Meads Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team welcomed Comptons TC from Horsham to the Upper Carlisle Road ground on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an intriguing set of matches it was Meads who emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline.

First pair Sarah King-Spooner and Jess Gisby proved too strong for their opponents as they swept to convincing wins in both their rubbers. Powerful ground strokes and crisp volleys took them to straight sets victories losing only six games in four sets which included two "bagels".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second pair Lucy Parkin and Hazel Sneath also began brightly winning their first rubber 6-2, 6-4. The second rubber they contested proved to be an epic battle. Meads took the first set 6-3 but Comptons raised their game in the second set winning it by the same 6-3 margin. Everything now hinged on the ten point tie break. The lead changed hands several times before Comptons just edged it 10-8.

Meads Ladies' first team from left, Lucy Parkin, Jess Gisby, Hazel Sneath and Sarah King-Spooner

The overall winning margin of 3-1 ensures that Meads stay top of the Division with just one match to play against a traditionally strong East Grinstead side. Victory for Meads will guarantee promotion to Division 3 of the Sussex League.