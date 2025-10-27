Meads Ladies' first team celebrate emphatic victory
The team welcomed back Polly McCarthy-Williams to the squad after a short break and she partnered Jo Copp for the first time.
They immediately developed an excellent understanding with McCarthy-Williams unleashing some crushing forehands from the baseline whilst Copp was dominant at the net.
They won their first rubber 6-3, 6-3 before underlying the success of this new partnership with an accomplished 6-2, 6-1 victory in their second rubber.
Meanwhile the regular partnership of Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin was equally impressive.
They raced to a 6-0 win in the first set of their opening rubber before a spirited fight back by Worthing made the experienced duo work hard for a 6-4 triumph in the second set.
The second rubber saw Sneath and Parkin produce some tremendous tennis as they swept to a 6-2, 6-1 victory playing with consistent control and clever placement of the ball.
Captrain Parkin said: "It's lovely to have a classy player like Polly back in the team. I feel that this is one of the strongest squads we have had for many a year and if we keep playing like this promotion out of Division 3 is a real possibility.”