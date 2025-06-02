For their second match of the summer season Meads Tennis Club’s ladies travelled to the Southdown Club in Lewes – and returned home with a highly satisfactory two all draw

In challenging conditions with a very blustery wind and high bouncing courts it took the Meads first pair, Lucy Parkin and Sarah King-Spooner, a little while to find their rhythm. However, once they began to adjust to the Southdown courts they produced some intelligent and controlled tennis winning their first rubber 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile second pair Hazel Sneath and Jess Gisby were battling hard against a Southdown first pair that included a young player who had competed at a high level in England and America, but in the end they fell to a 6-2, 6-2 defeat.

In the reverse rubbers Parkin and King Spooner also found the speed of the ball coming towards them a bit too hot to handle as they lost 6-1, 6-3.

Meads and Wickwoods 4s before play

But Sneath and Gisby ensured that the Meads quartet could travel home happy by wrapping up the match with a very efficient 6-1, 6-3 victory in their second rubber to ensure that the overall score was a 2-2 draw.

Captain Lucy Parkin said: "We would have taken a draw before the match going away to a traditionally strong Southdown side. I was delighted that we competed so well and came away with a share of the points. It's now onwards and upwards as we target promotion."

The Meads men's third team were also in action at home to Wickwoods TC from Hassocks.

First pair Matty Boyle and Max Durdant-Hollamby were on excellent form winning their first rubber convincingly before just losing out in their second rubber in a tense third set tie break.

Meads courts

Second pair Martin Connolly and Jim Winslet played some gutsy tennis on the Meads club's magnificent grass courts but could not get the better of the two Wickwoods pairs.

After a match played in a great spirit, Wickwoods travelled home with a 3-1 victory in their racket bags.