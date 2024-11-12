Meads Lawn Tennis Club is getting in the festive mood

By Mike Dixon
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 18:38 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 09:08 GMT
Back by popular demand the Christmas Fair at Meads Lawn Tennis Club is set to take place on Saturday November 30th between 11am and 2pm.

For the last few years the members of Meads LTC in Upper Carlisle Road have organised a hugely enjoyable Christmas Fair.

Once again this year there will be lots of stalls selling ideal gifts for Christmas whilst the newly expanded kitchen will be ready to serve light lunches, cakes and drinks. The hampers to be raffled will be bursting with Christmas goodies and the club can guarantee that by the time visitors leave the club they will be full of festive spirit.

Chief organiser Clare Greenwell said, "This is an occasion when we hope the wider local community will come and enjoy a bit of Christmas sparkle in our newly extended clubhouse. We want to welcome lots of people to the club who can have a good old browse before going home with a Christmas bargain or two."

