Meads LTC announces new sponsorship deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Situated in Hammonds Drive the classic car and sports car specialists will be supporting the tennis club’s annual championships for the next three years.
Each year approximately 100 members take part in friendly and highly competitive matches in pursuit of trophies in nine different categories. This year the Finals Day is on September 7 when all members of the public are very welcome to come along to watch some impressive tennis from 9am whilst enjoying refreshments from the club’s newly extended pavilion.
Sales Director at HPC Classics, Miles Hardy said: “HPC Classics and Jag Technic Limited are proud to sponsor Meads LTC for the coming three years and look forward to being able to support them both on the court and getting to it too!”
Chair of the Upper Carlisle Road based tennis club, Hazel Sneath said: “Meads LTC are very grateful to HPC Classics/Jag Technic Ltd for sponsoring our annual club championships.
"We hope that the tennis on display on our finals day is of the same high quality as their cars! Thanks also to Bernard Lien-Lambert, one of our Committee members and a classic car enthusiast, for the introduction.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.