Meads LTC earn a precious draw in top of the table clash

The Meads men's second team travelled to Wickwoods TC in Hassocks on Saturday and after going 2-0 down fought back brilliantly to ensure they could travel home weary but happy with a 2-2 draw.

The Meads courts are an astroturf surface and so playing on Wickwoods' artificial clay was initially challenging and contributed to Meads finding themselves two nil down after the first two rubbers.

John Kulenicz and Bernard Lien-Lambert were defeated 6-3, 6-2 whilst the Meads first pair of Ben Hopper and Justin Camm came agonisingly close to victory before losing in a tense championship tie break 10-8.

After a short break to take on more water on a swelteringly hot summer's day Meads regrouped and as they became more accustomed to the bounce of the ball on clay they grew in confidence. Displaying bucketloads of grit and determination and plenty of skill both pairs battled through many deuces, breaks of serve and arduous rallies as the match moved into its fourth hour.

Meads Second Team from l to r Justin Camm, Ben Hopper, Bernard Lien-Lambert and John Kulenicz

Kulenicz and Lien-Lambert combined exceptionally well to run out 7-6, 6-3 winners whilst Hopper and Camm found themselves in another championship tie break. This time Meads emerged victorious after a gutsy 10-6 triumph in the tie break. In tough conditions the contest was a credit to all eight players on court.

At the half way stage of the season Wickwoods remain top of the Division with Meads handily placed in second position.