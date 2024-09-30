Meads LTC Ladies make wonderful start to winter campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may have been the first match of their winter tennis season but the sun shone brightly on a stunning performance by Meads Ladies' first team as they raced to a 4-0 victory over Lindfield TC.

First pair Sarah King-Spooner and Jess Gisby were on sparkling form in their first rubber losing just one game in their straight sets victory. They followed this with a similarly dominant performance in their second rubber winning 6-0, 6-2.

Second pair Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin were also determined to get the team off to a great start this winter and their first rubber 6-0, 6-2 win was full of strong forehands and crisp volleying. Their second rubber saw a tenacious Lindfield first pair work hard to get something from the match but the experienced Meads duo calmly executed their shots with enough accuracy to ensure a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Captain Lucy Parkin said, "We couldn't have hoped for a better start to the winter season in a very competitive Division. We have some tough matches ahead of us and as the season progresses the weather will pose some challenges but we have a lot of talent in our first team squad and we can't wait for our next match."