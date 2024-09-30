Meads LTC Ladies make wonderful start to winter campaign
First pair Sarah King-Spooner and Jess Gisby were on sparkling form in their first rubber losing just one game in their straight sets victory. They followed this with a similarly dominant performance in their second rubber winning 6-0, 6-2.
Second pair Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin were also determined to get the team off to a great start this winter and their first rubber 6-0, 6-2 win was full of strong forehands and crisp volleying. Their second rubber saw a tenacious Lindfield first pair work hard to get something from the match but the experienced Meads duo calmly executed their shots with enough accuracy to ensure a 6-4, 6-4 victory.
Captain Lucy Parkin said, "We couldn't have hoped for a better start to the winter season in a very competitive Division. We have some tough matches ahead of us and as the season progresses the weather will pose some challenges but we have a lot of talent in our first team squad and we can't wait for our next match."
