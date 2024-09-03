Meads LTC make merry on last day of summer season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a busy weekend of tennis for the Meads Tennis Club with three teams in action. The standout performance came from the ladies thirds who look likely to be promoted after a brilliant 4-0 victory at home to Crawley

First pair Sue Boakes and Meryl Westlake and second pair Val Clark and Anne Backshell won all four rubbers in straight sets in spite of some determined play by Crawley in sweltering conditions.

The ladies first team were also in action against a side from Crawley, travelling up the M23 to do battle. They had to return home after a 3-1 defeat but it was agonisingly close to a 2-2 draw.

First pair Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin took a while to adjust to Crawley's courts which are quite different to the Meads astro courts and they lost in straight sets to a powerful Crawley pairing.

Meads First Team L to R Hazel Sneath, Lucy Parkin, Mary Sherlock and Jess Gisby.

Meanwhile Mary Sherlock and Jess Gisby were involved in the match of the day. At one set all going into a ten point third set tie break it was impossible to predict a winner.

Meads got off to a flier with a 5-1 lead but a gutsy effort saw the home team chip away at that lead before both teams had match points. In the end it was Crawley who edged home in a match that was a credit to all four players.

Perhaps exhausted by their efforts in this match Gisby and Sherlock lost their second rubber in straight sets but Sneath and Parkin ensured that Meads would not travel home empty handed as they impressively triumphed 7-5, 7-6 in their second rubber.

The Meads second team men were also at home welcoming Crowborough to the Upper Carlisle road club. Unusually in this league the match was played on the world class grass courts at Meads which were much enjoyed by the opposition.

Meads Men Seconds L to R Mike Dixon, Eric Jackson, Johnny Fogerty and Ben Hopper.

Eric Jackson and Ben Hopper combined splendidly to win their first rubber in straight sets but second pair Johhny Fogerty and Mike Dixon struggled against an attack minded Crowborough partnership and were defeated in straight sets.

After a stern talking to from the watching ladies' first team captain who was watching and some tactical adjustments, Fogerty and Dixon produced a much more accomplished display in their second rubber winning 6-3, 7-6.

Jackson and Hopper held their nerve superbly when they were taken to a championship tie break after a roller coaster coaster couple of sets. The Meads pair won the breaker convincingly to make the overall score 3-1 to Meads.