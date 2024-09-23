Meads LTC members enjoy a hugely successful club tournament finals day.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After several months of fierce but friendly competition Meads LTC held the finals of their annual championships. At the end of the day some new names appeared on the honours board along with some names who were defending titles from last year

The day began with a high quality ladies' singles final between Sarah King-Spooner and Ella Athanassiou. Sarah came through to win 6-3, 6-2 and took a title which she had previously won several times as a child in the nineties.

The men's singles final saw Jonathan Scriven attempting to win the title for the third year in a row. He came within two points of doing so but his opponent Colin Feeley's tireless running and powerful forehand allowed Feeley to triumph 10-8 in an exciting championship tie-break.

The men's doubles saw Scriven return to the courts partnering Peter Bray against Chris Rummins and Jung Tadsee. Although played in steady rain the tennis was of an exceptionally high standard with Rummins and Tadsee ultimately triumphing in straight sets.

Colin Feeley (right) singles champion with tournament referee Luciano Cestari.

The ladies doubles also saw a return to the courts for Sarah King-Spooner and Ella Athanassiou only this time they were partners against Hazel Sneath and Jess Gisby. The match ended with a second title for King-Spooner as she and Athanassiou won 6-1, 6-4

In the mixed doubles there was no rest for Jonathan Scriven as he and Mars Schellevis took on Hazel Sneath and Chris Rummins. In a tight match it was Sneath and Rummins who prevailed 6-3, 6-4.

In the Veterans' Mixed Doubles defending champions Sue and Kevin Boakes were involved in a see sawing battle against Colin Lockett and Brigid Argyle. Eventually it was the defending champions who retained their title but only after a tense third set tiebreak.

Another final which was only decided after a third set tie break was the Veterans' Ladies Doubles. Sue Boakes and Clare Greenwell defeated Brigid Argyle and Carol Robson 6-2, 3-6, 10-2

Sarah King-Spooner ladies' singles champion with Luciano Cestari.

Another player defending a title was John Kulenicz who took on Rob Currie in the Veterans' Men's singles. After many long rallies Kulenicz was victorious in straight sets.

The day concluded with a highly entertaining Plate mixed doubles final. Ann Backshell and Bernard Lien-Lambert defeated Nick Jolly and Andy Williams in front of a happy and boistrous crowd.

Two finals decided earlier in the week saw Wendy Lambert beat Clare Greenwell to take the ladies' Veterans' Singles title whilst Neil Baker and Johnny Fogarty defeated Chris Atherton and Colin Lockett to win the Veterans' Men's Doubles.

Chairman of Meads LTC, Hazel Sneath rounded off a wonderful day of tennis by thanking tournament sponsors HPC Classics and Jag Technic Ltd for their support. She also thanked the players and spectators and members who had helped with umpiring and refreshments all of whom contributed to a hugely enjoyable and memorable finals day.