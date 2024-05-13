Meads LTC open new pavilion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meads LTC celebrated the opening of their newly extended and refurbished pavilion on Sunday in suitably glorious May sunshine.

After years of careful financial management and stable membership numbers the club committee took the decision to embark on an ambitious programme of facilities improvement. Phase one was completed in February, and Sunday saw the official opening ceremony with the ribbon cutting performed by the world famous tennis umpire and former Wimbledon referee Gerry Armstrong.

Vice Chair Garf Collins who led the planning and development of the extension paid tribute to Reid and Co Ltd who were the extremely efficient and effective builders behind the project. Garf also acknowledged financial help from the John Jackson Trust and a Tesco Community Grant as well as donations from club members.

Before declaring the new pavilion officially open Gerry Armstrong recalled that he had given a talk in the old pavilion a couple of years ago and so he was particularly pleased to return to see the sparkling newly extended building.

Gerry Armstrong opening the newly extended Meads pavilion.