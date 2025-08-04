Meads LTC organise grass court tournament for local clubs

The Meads Lawn Tennis Club in Upper Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, ran a grass court tournament on Sunday for players from Meads, Hailsham TC and Hampden Park TC.

Calling the day "Meads Go Grass!" and organised by Meads members Lucy Parkin and Mike Dixon, the day was designed to share their love of the grass with other clubs.

Co-organiser Lucy said, "We are very fortunate at Meads to be able to play on world class grass courts which are looked after by the LTA. We wanted to share that good fortune with Hailsham and Hampden Park who we often encounter within the Sussex Leagues when we play on hard courts."

The format of the day saw the creation of separate men's and women's doubles groups with each pair in a group playing five matches of five games with a sudden death deuce designed to keep things moving along.

Players at the inaugural Meads Go Grass! tournament

After the round robin stage the top two teams in each group played a final consisting of the best of seven games.

In the women's section the champions came from Hailsham TC with Georgia Lee and Narun Chea defeating Sue Boakes and Meryl Westlake in a very close contest.

In the men's groups the honours went to Mike Usher and Arra Martirrosan from Hampden Park who beat Zane Axten and Rob Currie from Meads. Runners up were presented with cans of tennis balls and the champions received bottles of Prosecco.

Co-organiser Mike Dixon said: "It was a real pleasure for Lucy and me to organise the tournament for these twenty four players. They served up some tremendous tennis in tricky conditions playing the matches very seriously but in a great, sporting spirit."