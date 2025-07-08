Meads men claim hard-fought win against The Weald

Meads LTC kept their promotion hopes alive with a gutsy 3-1 home win over high-flying Weald Tennis Club.

Second pair Eric Jackson and Mike Dixon got off to a dream start against a talented Weald first pair winning the first set convincingly 6-2.

However, as the Weald became accustomed to the bounce of the ball on the Astroturf courts at Meads they found their range and rhythm and took the second set by the same scoreline. The tie break was a one-sided affair with the Weald reeling off winner after winner to take it 10-5.

Meanwhile the Meads first pair of Colin Feeley and Kevin Boakes were in sparkling form winning their first rubber 6-1, 6-2.

The Meads second team - Colin Feeley, Eric Jackson, Mike Dixon and Kevin Boakes

When they took on the Weald first pair they maintained their high level of tennis winning 6-1, 7-6. With Feeley controlling rallies from the baseline and Boakes' uncanny ability to always be in the right place at the right time at the net they proved an unstoppable force.

It was left to Jackson and Dixon to try to secure a victory for the home team and although it was not always the prettiest of matches they showed dogged determination to come through 7-6, 6-3 – ensuring a 3-1 victory for Meads.