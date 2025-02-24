Meads Lawn Tennis Club welcomed Maresfield TC to the Upper Carlisle Road ground for a Division 6 encounter in the Babolat Winter League.

And what a tremendous fixture it turned out to be with all eight players in both teams contributing some gutsy and skilful tennis.

John Kulenicz and Peter Bray combined effectively to take the first rubber in straight sets with a mixture of booming forehands and shrewd defence. They could not quite repeat this success in the second rubber losing the first set on a tie-break before Maresfield clinched the second set and the rubber.

It was a triumph for tennis wisdom and experience on a blustery Sunday as the veteran duo of Chris Kilroy and Neil Baker, with a combined age of 145 years, won both their matches against youthful opponents.

Meads men's firsts, from left, John Kulenicz, Neil Baker, Peter Bray and Chris Kilroy

The Meads pair also revealed tremendous levels of stamina as both their rubbers went all the way to third set championship tie breaks before the canny Meads veterans emerged victorious.

Kilroy said: "Two of our opponents were teenagers who had speed and skill but by applying some guile and match play experience we were able to come out on top.

"Looking at the bigger picture it just shows what a wonderful sport tennis is for players of all ages. It offers so much in terms of physical and mental health and social integration and Sunday's match shows that you can go on playing and winning well in to your 70s!