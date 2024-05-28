Meads Men make it three wins out of three

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meads men's first team justified their promotion favourites status with another win on Sunday defeating East Hoathly TC 4-0 at home.

There was a very unusual start to this fixture as East Hoathly, plagued by injuries, were only able to send one doubles pair to the match rather than the normal two. This meant that before a racket had hit a ball Meads were 2-0 up.

First pair Jamie Francis and Peter Bray quickly made it 3-0 overpowering their opponents on the way to a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory.

It was now down to second pair Chris Kilroy and Ben Clennell to ensure a clean sweep for Meads but it was their opponents who started strongly benefiting from having already played two sets whilst Kilroy and Clennell had to wait to get on court in the absence of an East Hoathly second pair.

Meads Men's Firsts l to r Peter Bray, Jamie Francis Chris Kilroy and Ben Clennell.

Gradually finding their rhythm the Meads pair began to hit some elegant ground strokes interspersed with cunning lobs on their way to a second set 6-1 win.

Now, with the all important momentum driving them on, Kilroy and Clennell surged through the deciding third set tie break 10-2 to clinch another 4-0 victory for the Meads outfit