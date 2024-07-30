Meads Men secure promotion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meads men's first team guaranteed promotion to Division ten of the Sussex Tennis League at the weekend after an impressive 4-0 victory at home over Hampden Park.

First pair Chris Rummins and Zane Axten combined splendidly to secure straight sets victories in both their rubbers whilst Dan Wasp and John Kulenicz had to battle through a tough tie break in their first match before going up a gear to secure straight sets wins in their two matches.

The first team have now secured promotion with a game to spare after four thumping victories and a draw in their five matches.

The Meads third team ladies were in action recently with a fine 2-2 draw away at traditionally strong Cross in Hand.

L to R Sue Boakes, Anne Backshell, Janet Kulenicz and Glenda Pelling.

First pair Sue Boakes and Anne Backshell won both their rubbers whilst second pair Janet Kulenicz and Glenda Pelling played some spirited tennis but could not quite get the better of canny opponents.

The Meads Club is hoping for good weather on Saturday, August 3 as the Upper Carlisle Road outfit is holding a Summer Fair between 11am and 2pm.