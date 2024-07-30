Meads Men secure promotion
and live on Freeview channel 276
First pair Chris Rummins and Zane Axten combined splendidly to secure straight sets victories in both their rubbers whilst Dan Wasp and John Kulenicz had to battle through a tough tie break in their first match before going up a gear to secure straight sets wins in their two matches.
The first team have now secured promotion with a game to spare after four thumping victories and a draw in their five matches.
The Meads third team ladies were in action recently with a fine 2-2 draw away at traditionally strong Cross in Hand.
First pair Sue Boakes and Anne Backshell won both their rubbers whilst second pair Janet Kulenicz and Glenda Pelling played some spirited tennis but could not quite get the better of canny opponents.
The Meads Club is hoping for good weather on Saturday, August 3 as the Upper Carlisle Road outfit is holding a Summer Fair between 11am and 2pm.
All members of the Eastbourne Community are welcome with all kinds of fun and games on the menu including tennis, football and volleyball challenges. There will also be opportunities to browse a variety of stalls whilst enjoying refreshments purchased in the club's new, extended pavilion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.