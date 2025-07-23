Meads Tennis Club getting ready for a very special summer fair

The ever popular Meads Tennis Club Summer Fair is taking place on Saturday August 2nd between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the club's ground in Upper Carlisle Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the fair has special significance for the members of Meads LTC. Last November one of the club's members was involved in a very serious paragliding accident in Sussex. His rapid rescue was carried out by the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance with great care and professionalism. He was flown to Sussex County hospital for emergency treatment and eight months on he continues to make good progress with his recovery.

As a heartfelt thank you to this life saving charity, all the proceeds from the Summer Fair will be donated to the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance. Representatives from the charity will be at the Fair to answer questions about the work of this remarkable organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again the fair will be fun for all the family with a variety of stalls and a tombola as well as tennis and table tennis challenges. The clubhouse will be selling delicious refreshments and members of the club will be on hand to ensure that guests have a great time.