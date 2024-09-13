Meads Tennis Club welcome guests from France

Meads LTC recently established a highly successful link with Tennis de Puys, a French club based in Dieppe.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The connection was established by Meads committee member Bernard Lien-Lambert, a Frenchman who has lived and worked and played tennis in the UK for the last 50 years. The Meads committee gave Bernard permission to explore possible links with French tennis clubs in the spirit of "entente cordiale" and the result was the forging of a relationship with Tennis de Puys in Dieppe.

In June the club welcomed two visitors from the French club, Charlélie Coutinho and Pauline Payet, who made a preliminary visit to Meads. Their tennis was of a very high standard with Pauline ranked 40 in the whole of France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernard said, "After further communication with the Tennis de Puys Chairman, Olivier Pichérit, we welcomed a group of eight players at the start of September keen to experience grass court tennis. On this occasion the group included the club's champion and two thirteen year old boys who gave two of our first team players an excellent match. Our visitors loved the gorgeous grass courts and we were so impressed by their enthusiasm, friendliness, sense of humour and the standard of their tennis."

Tennis players from Dieppe, France enjoying the grass courts at Meads LTC

The social side of the visit culminated in a lively fish and chips party in the newly extended clubhouse at Meads revealing the "entente cordiale" to be alive and thriving.

Bernard is now planning to lead a group of Meads players on a trip to Dieppe next June when they will be able to play on Tennis Club de Puys' world class clay courts.