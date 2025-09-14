Meads tennis players defy rain to produce a memorable finals day

Torrential early morning rain meant the Meads Finals Day start time was pushed back four hours – but when players did get on court they produced some tremendous tennis in difficult conditions.

Sarah King-Spooner was in sparkling form defeating Ella Athanassiou in the Ladies' Singles Final before combining with Ella to take the Ladies Doubles Final in an entertaining match against Jess Gisby and Emma Valks.

Chris Rummins was another player to come away with two trophies. First he joined forces with Hazel Sneath to win the Mixed Doubles when they edged past Sarah King-Spooner and Jonathan Scriven in a thrilling third set tie break and then he partnered Jung Tadsee to take the Men's Doubles title in a high quality match against Alex Roberts and Gabe Roberts.

The Men's Singles Final saw two outstanding younger members of the club competing with Ethan Wrench emerging victorious over Gabe Roberts.

Ladies' singles champion Sarah King-Spooner with coach Matt Golledge.

In the Veterans' section Jonathan Scriven won the Men's Singles Final defeating John Kulenicz whilst the Veterans' Doubles was won by John Haining and Colin Feeley who beat Chris Kilroy and Rob Currie. The Mixed Doubles trophy was won by Brigid Argyle and Colin Lockett who overcame Wendy Lambert and Johnny Fogarty.

The Plate competition where players are paired randomly was won by Alex Wood and Mike Shallcross in an enjoyable match against John Kulenicz and Bob Gearing.

The day also saw the award of the Benham trophy to Isabella Peake for her contributions to Junior tennis at the club.

For the second year running the tournament was sponsored by HPC Classics and Jag Technic. Sales Director Miles Hardy attended to help club coach Matt Golledge present the trophies.

Men's singles champion Ethan Wrench with coach Matt Golledge

Club Chair Hazel Sneath congratulated all the players for producing such impressive tennis in challenging conditions and warmly thanked the club's sponsors and all the members involved in running a tournament which began back in April.