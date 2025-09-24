Memorial Day is a success at Lottbridge Golf Club

Thirty-five Lottbridge Golf Club seniors took part in their annual Memorial Shield in honour of past members who have sadly passed away.

At the beginning of the day the weather was cool and cloudy but conditions later warmed up and the course looked amazing.

Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland presented Prizes to the following: 2025 Memorial Shield Winner - Brian Cordingley with 41 points; Memorial Shield runner-up (on count back) - Richard Ellis with 40 points; Nearest The Pin on holes 2/11 - Richard Ellis; Nearest The Pin on holes 6/15 - Len Callnon; Nearest The Pin on holes 9/18 - Pete Morgan.

Dennis also thanked the following: The Fairway staff of Karen and Mike for looking after everyone; Bill Scott for starting everyone off; Jim Woolley and Bill Scott for helping with the administration; Wayne Funnell for collecting entry fees and arranging players’ scorecards and, finally, Les Buckle for taking the photos and for his continuing work with the Eastbourne Herald.

Memorial Shield winner Brian Cordingley with Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland

Finally, Dennis congratulated all of the day’s prizewinners and thanked everyone for donating another £45 to the Senior Captain's Charity, Prostate Cancer UK.

That rounded off another great friendly and fun day at Lottbridge GC.