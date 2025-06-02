Mental Health United (Brighton) completed a 12-hour football marathon in Lancing. It was an incredible day to highlight and mental health and encourage people to recognise and support those at risk.

Tim Allen, Founder of Mental Health Utd said, “It was a day to remember at Culver Road. We had over 60 participants and many coming to support. We’ve raised over £8,000 and it continues to rise. I can’t thank everyone enough they are really making a difference.

"Each of our MHU football therapy sessions costs £4,000 a year to run. We want to add more sessions to our calendar and keep the cost of football as low as possible.

"Our team of volunteers work hard all year round to make this club what it is. In 2025, we want to improve the training that our volunteers get, and make sure we can support our players when they need it. Thank-you to our sponsors health supplement brand WellnessOnside.”

Chris Kirkland, co-founder of WellnessOnside, said: “Partnerships with charities like Mental Health United is a priority for us at WellnessOnside. An incredible amount raised for mental health well done everyone.”

The current total raised is £8585.80 – and counting. It was a superbly organised event.