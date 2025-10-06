Merstham and Bridges share the spoils

Three Bridges were forced to settle for a point on the road as they played out a feisty 1–1 draw away at Merstham in wet and blustery conditions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match Report by Robert Nastase

Saturday 4th October 2025

Merstham 1 Three Bridges 1

Noel Leighton weighed in with a goal for Bridges on Saturday

Isthmian South East Division

The weather proved a major obstacle from the outset, making it difficult for either side to get into rhythm. But Bridges managed to create the first clear opening in the 10th minute when Hayden Velvick was slipped through one-on-one, only to be denied by a smart save from the Merstham goalkeeper.

The remainder of the first half was disjointed, with the wind and rain contributing to a scrappy contest. However, the game sparked into life immediately after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two minutes into the second half, Noel Leighton produced a moment of quality. Beating his marker on the edge of the box, he fired a stunning left-footed strike into the top corner to put Bridges 1–0 up.

Hayden Neathey was man of the match for Bridges

The visitors nearly doubled their lead eight minutes later when Reece Hallard’s deflected effort narrowly missed the post. But the momentum quickly shifted. In the 59th minute, Merstham’s Finlay Johnson surged down the left and delivered a dangerous cross that was turned home by Owu Lawal to make it 1–1.

The second half then descended into chaos. In the 74th minute, goalscorer Leighton saw red after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession for rash challenges, leaving Bridges down to ten men.

But the hosts failed to make the most of the advantage. In the 81st minute, Merstham’s Paris Hamilton-Downes – already on a booking – inexplicably struck Hayden Neathey off the ball. The referee issued a second yellow, restoring numerical parity in bizarre fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite struggling to regain control, Bridges almost stole all three points deep into stoppage time, as Ben Holden’s audacious 40-yard strike whistled just wide in the 94th minute.

The draw sees Bridges drop to second in the league table, now one point behind AFC Croydon – who won at Margate – but with a game in hand.

🔁 Three Bridges FC Line-up

Starting XI: Roberts, J. Hallard, Bull, Neathey, Holden, Adeyinka, Villavicencio, Bennett, R. Hallard, Velvick, Leighton

Substitutes:

Rivera (on for Bennett, 68’)

Ojo (on for Adeyinka, 84’)

Goalscorer:

Leighton (47’)

🔜 Next Fixtures:

Tuesday 7 October – Sussex Senior Cup away at Little Common (19:45 KO)

– Sussex Senior Cup away at Little Common (19:45 KO) Saturday 11 October – League fixture at home vs Deal Town (15:00 KO)

⭐ Player of the Match: Hayden Neathey

Calm, commanding, and composed at the back, Neathey dealt superbly with the physical presence of Merstham striker Korrey Henry and remained a standout figure throughout a heated contest