Merstham and Bridges share the spoils
Match Report by Robert Nastase
Saturday 4th October 2025
Merstham 1 Three Bridges 1
Isthmian South East Division
The weather proved a major obstacle from the outset, making it difficult for either side to get into rhythm. But Bridges managed to create the first clear opening in the 10th minute when Hayden Velvick was slipped through one-on-one, only to be denied by a smart save from the Merstham goalkeeper.
The remainder of the first half was disjointed, with the wind and rain contributing to a scrappy contest. However, the game sparked into life immediately after the break.
Just two minutes into the second half, Noel Leighton produced a moment of quality. Beating his marker on the edge of the box, he fired a stunning left-footed strike into the top corner to put Bridges 1–0 up.
The visitors nearly doubled their lead eight minutes later when Reece Hallard’s deflected effort narrowly missed the post. But the momentum quickly shifted. In the 59th minute, Merstham’s Finlay Johnson surged down the left and delivered a dangerous cross that was turned home by Owu Lawal to make it 1–1.
The second half then descended into chaos. In the 74th minute, goalscorer Leighton saw red after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession for rash challenges, leaving Bridges down to ten men.
But the hosts failed to make the most of the advantage. In the 81st minute, Merstham’s Paris Hamilton-Downes – already on a booking – inexplicably struck Hayden Neathey off the ball. The referee issued a second yellow, restoring numerical parity in bizarre fashion.
Despite struggling to regain control, Bridges almost stole all three points deep into stoppage time, as Ben Holden’s audacious 40-yard strike whistled just wide in the 94th minute.
The draw sees Bridges drop to second in the league table, now one point behind AFC Croydon – who won at Margate – but with a game in hand.
🔁 Three Bridges FC Line-up
Starting XI: Roberts, J. Hallard, Bull, Neathey, Holden, Adeyinka, Villavicencio, Bennett, R. Hallard, Velvick, Leighton
Substitutes:
Rivera (on for Bennett, 68’)
Ojo (on for Adeyinka, 84’)
Goalscorer:
Leighton (47’)
🔜 Next Fixtures:
- Tuesday 7 October – Sussex Senior Cup away at Little Common (19:45 KO)
- Saturday 11 October – League fixture at home vs Deal Town (15:00 KO)
⭐ Player of the Match: Hayden Neathey
Calm, commanding, and composed at the back, Neathey dealt superbly with the physical presence of Merstham striker Korrey Henry and remained a standout figure throughout a heated contest