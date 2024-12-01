Michael adds two more titles in successive days

Billingshurst League’s recent World Championship finalist Michael Wilson added another feather to his cap when he captained Surrey to retain the Inter-County 4-Pin Championship, held at the Inn On The Green, Ockley, on Saturday (November 30)

An increased line-up this year saw a team come down from Northants, to join East and West Sussex, Surrey, and a composite team formed when Suffolk were unable to attend.

“4-Pin” is a lesser-known (but gaining in popularity) version of the game, prevalent in East Anglia, where the four highest-value holes are guarded by wooden mushrooms, thus dramatically reducing scoring opportunities.

The competition featured three Windmill GG players, Clive Thompson joining Michael in the Surrey team and Paul Jobbins playing for the runners-up composite team known as the “All-Stars”. John Slee (Roffey SSC A) and David Jones (Salfords Club) were the other Surrey team members.

4-Pin Champions Surrey - l.to.r Clive Thompson, David Jones, Michael Wilson and John Slee

The competition was very close, with ties for 1st and 2nd, and also for 3rd and 4th, with aggregate scores deciding. Rather capriciously the team which finished last had a better aggregate than all the others.

Match results: All-Stars 2, Northants 2; East Sussex 2, Surrey 2; East Sussex 1, All-Stars 3; Surrey 2, West Sussex 2; Northants 3, West Sussex 1; All-Stars 1, Surrey 3; West Sussex 1, All-Stars 3; Northants 1, East Sussex 3; West Sussex 2, East Sussex 2; Surrey 2, Northants 2.

1st - Surrey W 2.5, L 1.5, F 9 A 7, 9pts

2nd - ‘All Stars’ W 2.5, L 1.5, F 9 A 7, 9pts;

3rd - Northants W 2 L2, F 8 A 8, 8pts

4th -East Sussex W 2, L 2, F8 A 8, 8pts

5th -West Sussex W 1, L 3, F6 A 10, 6pts.

Highest Break, Table 1: 1670 - Nigel Senior (W.Sussex)

Highest Score, Table 2: 1710 - Michael Wilson (Surrey).

(Surrey's Michael Wilson, All-Stars’ Paul Jobbins and East Sussex's Colin Southouse were undefeated on the day.)

And news has just filtered through that Michael has won his first National title, the All-England Under 30s championship held in High Wycombe, Bucks. He defeated Daniel Wheal of the Maypole Inn, Yapton in the Final.