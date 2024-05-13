Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hassocks top talent did not disappoint

The Mid Sussex Billiards and Snooker League Clowes Billiards Cup Final was held at the Lindfield Club with Hassocks A competing against Hassocks C, the expectation of the enthusiastic audience was to watch the highly talented billiards players producing their top game.

They were not disappointed when in the opening frame the brilliant Neil Baker (handicap 18) was edged out by the flamboyant John Kearvil (42) 150-143 giving the C team the lead.The elegant Vince Elphick (12) was determined to claw a frame back for the A team but found the bedazzling Barry Martin (scratch) generating a flowing display which included a break of 32, he moved on to win 150-60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two giants of the circuit came together in the third frame, the dynamic Dave Gillingham (-42) up against the C's mighty Mark Coles (-12), both secured numerous breaks with Gillingham gaining the top one of 36, it was a close battle to the finishing line with Coles homing in 150-144.The final frame saw the A's articulate Jason Alford (-6) up against the diligent James Dew (-24), once again both players built numerous breaks notably Dew with 35 and 31 thus helping him to a fine win 150-92.