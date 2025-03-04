Mid Sussex club triathletes in the medals

It was a great weekend for triathletes from Mid Sussex Tri Club competing at events in Brighton and Italy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton Half Marathon attracted five club members, with Jesse Govett achieving a personal best at this distance and Stewart Conway having a much needed ‘build’ race ahead of his World Championship race in 10 weeks’ time.

Matt Hall and Zoe Rocholl put in superb efforts on the course. supported by Sally Gardner as a race marshal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile in Bologna, Italy, keen runner and club coach Clarissa Walton enjoyed similarly sunny conditions for the city’s Half Marathon at 21.1km. She is pleased with her time of 2hr 12min, even though she managed to run an extra 600m.

Clarissa Walton with her much deserved medal at the Bologna Half Marathon

Mid Sussex Tri Club offer a range of group training sessions each week including a twice-weekly swim session, Wednesday evening spin, Monday night strength and conditioning and Thursday night run session.

They train from various locations around Haywards Heath, Ardingly and Lindfield, and it’s just two months to go until they’re back swimming at Ardingly Reservoir.

Get in touch if you’re keen to give some of this a go – see midsussextriclub.com