Mid Sussex club triathletes in the medals
The Brighton Half Marathon attracted five club members, with Jesse Govett achieving a personal best at this distance and Stewart Conway having a much needed ‘build’ race ahead of his World Championship race in 10 weeks’ time.
Matt Hall and Zoe Rocholl put in superb efforts on the course. supported by Sally Gardner as a race marshal.
Meanwhile in Bologna, Italy, keen runner and club coach Clarissa Walton enjoyed similarly sunny conditions for the city’s Half Marathon at 21.1km. She is pleased with her time of 2hr 12min, even though she managed to run an extra 600m.
Mid Sussex Tri Club offer a range of group training sessions each week including a twice-weekly swim session, Wednesday evening spin, Monday night strength and conditioning and Thursday night run session.
They train from various locations around Haywards Heath, Ardingly and Lindfield, and it’s just two months to go until they’re back swimming at Ardingly Reservoir.
Get in touch if you’re keen to give some of this a go – see midsussextriclub.com