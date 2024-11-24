Mid Sussex Football League latest
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, November 30
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)
Ripley Village v Holland Sports [ Round 2 ]
Farleigh Rovers v Oxted & District [ Round 2 ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Polegate Town v Battle Town [ Round 2 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Dormansland Rockets v Horsted Keynes [ Round 3 ]
Holland Sports II v Forest Row II [ Round 3 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
Copthorne 'A' v Wakehams Green [ Round 2 ]
Eastbourne Athletic v Lancing United [ Quarter Final ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
Crawley Devils v Godstone
Crowhurst v Rotherfield
Ridgewood v Ringmer AFC
Tunbridge Wells II v Balcombe
Westfield v Cuckfield
Championship
Crawley A.F.C. v Lindfield II
Oakwood II v AFC Varndeanians II
Reigate Priory II v Hurstpierpoint
Ringmer AFC II v Eastbourne Rangers KO. 1PM
Sovereign Saints v Copthorne II
Division One
Barcombe v Cuckfield Rangers II
Club des Iles v Welcroft Park Rangers
Cuckfield Town v Nutfield
Newhaven II v Oxted & District II fixture
Warlingham v Wivelsfield Green
Division Two North
Ansty FC v Old Oxted Town
Balcombe II v Ifield
Charlwood Village (Sat) v Reigate Priory 'A'
Crawley United v Ifield Albion
Division Two South
BN Dons v Buxted
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Ridgewood II v Willingdon Athletic
Ringmer AFC III v Preston Manor Royals KO. 3:30 PM
Seaford Town II v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Division Three North
Ifield II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Smallfield v Caterham
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Southwick
Montpelier Villa AFC II v Portslade Athletic
Nutley v The View
Rotherfield II v Polegate Town II
Division Four North
Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II
Oxted & District 'A' v Gatwick Warriors
West Hoathly v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
Ditchling v Scaynes Hill fixture
Hurstpierpoint II v Cuckfield Town II
Lindfield III v Newick
Plumpton Athletic v Keymer & Hassocks
Division Five North
Crawley Phoenix v Horley AFC
FC Railway II v Warlingham III
Gatwick Warriors II v Ashurst Wood II
Royal Earlswood II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Southgate United v Ifield Albion II
Division Five South
AFC Varndeanians III v Marle Place Wanderers KO. 2:30PM
Scaynes Hill II v Barcombe II
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Horsted Keynes II
Willingdon Athletic II v Ringmer AFC IV
Results.
Saturday, November 23
Somerville Challenge Cup
2 1 Forest Row II v Preston Manor Royals [ Quarter Final ]
Malins Challenge Cup
8 1 A.S Crawley XI v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers [ Quarter Final ]
Tester Challenge Cup
1 6 Horley AFC v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 3 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
12 0 Gatwick Warriors II v Warlingham III [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
4 3 Cuckfield Rangers v Rotherfield
2 1 Holland Sports v Crowhurst
4 3 Ringmer AFC v Oxted & District
Championship
2 2 Eastbourne Rangers v Lindfield II
3 1 Hurstpierpoint v Oakwood II
0 2 Ringmer AFC II v Sovereign Saints
Division One
9 0 Cuckfield Town v Club des Iles
1 1 Warlingham v Barcombe
3 0 Welcroft Park Rangers v Nutfield
Division Two North
4 4 Reigate Priory 'A' v Ansty FC
Division Two South
7 1 BN Dons v Ridgewood II
0 2 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Horsted Keynes
Division Three North
5 7 Copthorne 'A' v Holland Sports II
Division Three South
1 0 Montpelier Villa AFC II v AFC Hurst
6 1 Nutley v Southwick
3 4 Portslade Athletic v Lancing United
1 4 The View v Eastbourne Athletic
Division Four North
0 8 Ifield III v West Hoathly
1 6 Warlingham II v Oxted & District 'A'
Division Four South
3 2 Ansty FC II v Plumpton Athletic
2 3 Ditchling v Cuckfield Town II
1 2 Lindfield III v Maresfield Village
Division Five South
1 12 Maresfield Village II v Barcombe II