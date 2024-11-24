Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 24th Nov 2024, 09:13 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 10:56 BST
MSFL fixtures & results

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, November 30

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)

Ripley Village v Holland Sports [ Round 2 ]

Farleigh Rovers v Oxted & District [ Round 2 ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Polegate Town v Battle Town [ Round 2 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Dormansland Rockets v Horsted Keynes [ Round 3 ]

Holland Sports II v Forest Row II [ Round 3 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

Copthorne 'A' v Wakehams Green [ Round 2 ]

Eastbourne Athletic v Lancing United [ Quarter Final ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

Crawley Devils v Godstone

Crowhurst v Rotherfield

Ridgewood v Ringmer AFC

Tunbridge Wells II v Balcombe

Westfield v Cuckfield

Championship

Crawley A.F.C. v Lindfield II

Oakwood II v AFC Varndeanians II

Reigate Priory II v Hurstpierpoint

Ringmer AFC II v Eastbourne Rangers KO. 1PM

Sovereign Saints v Copthorne II

Division One

Barcombe v Cuckfield Rangers II

Club des Iles v Welcroft Park Rangers

Cuckfield Town v Nutfield

Newhaven II v Oxted & District II fixture

Warlingham v Wivelsfield Green

Division Two North

Ansty FC v Old Oxted Town

Balcombe II v Ifield

Charlwood Village (Sat) v Reigate Priory 'A'

Crawley United v Ifield Albion

Division Two South

BN Dons v Buxted

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Ridgewood II v Willingdon Athletic

Ringmer AFC III v Preston Manor Royals KO. 3:30 PM

Seaford Town II v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Division Three North

Ifield II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Smallfield v Caterham

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Southwick

Montpelier Villa AFC II v Portslade Athletic

Nutley v The View

Rotherfield II v Polegate Town II

Division Four North

Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II

Oxted & District 'A' v Gatwick Warriors

West Hoathly v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

Ditchling v Scaynes Hill fixture

Hurstpierpoint II v Cuckfield Town II

Lindfield III v Newick

Plumpton Athletic v Keymer & Hassocks

Division Five North

Crawley Phoenix v Horley AFC

FC Railway II v Warlingham III

Gatwick Warriors II v Ashurst Wood II

Royal Earlswood II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Southgate United v Ifield Albion II

Division Five South

AFC Varndeanians III v Marle Place Wanderers KO. 2:30PM

Scaynes Hill II v Barcombe II

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Horsted Keynes II

Willingdon Athletic II v Ringmer AFC IV

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results.

Saturday, November 23

Somerville Challenge Cup

2 1 Forest Row II v Preston Manor Royals [ Quarter Final ]

Malins Challenge Cup

8 1 A.S Crawley XI v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers [ Quarter Final ]

Tester Challenge Cup

1 6 Horley AFC v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 3 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

12 0 Gatwick Warriors II v Warlingham III [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

4 3 Cuckfield Rangers v Rotherfield

2 1 Holland Sports v Crowhurst

4 3 Ringmer AFC v Oxted & District

Championship

2 2 Eastbourne Rangers v Lindfield II

3 1 Hurstpierpoint v Oakwood II

0 2 Ringmer AFC II v Sovereign Saints

Division One

9 0 Cuckfield Town v Club des Iles

1 1 Warlingham v Barcombe

3 0 Welcroft Park Rangers v Nutfield

Division Two North

4 4 Reigate Priory 'A' v Ansty FC

Division Two South

7 1 BN Dons v Ridgewood II

0 2 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Horsted Keynes

Division Three North

5 7 Copthorne 'A' v Holland Sports II

Division Three South

1 0 Montpelier Villa AFC II v AFC Hurst

6 1 Nutley v Southwick

3 4 Portslade Athletic v Lancing United

1 4 The View v Eastbourne Athletic

Division Four North

0 8 Ifield III v West Hoathly

1 6 Warlingham II v Oxted & District 'A'

Division Four South

3 2 Ansty FC II v Plumpton Athletic

2 3 Ditchling v Cuckfield Town II

1 2 Lindfield III v Maresfield Village

Division Five South

1 12 Maresfield Village II v Barcombe II

