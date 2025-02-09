Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 9th Feb 2025, 08:37 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 08:36 BST
Results and fixtures

Saturday, February 8

Mowatt Challenge Cup

8 0 Lindfield II v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

1 2 Crawley United v Caterham [ Round 2 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

4 2 Gatwick Warriors v Cuckfield Town II [ Quarter Final ]

Tester Challenge Cup

2 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Newick [ Quarter Final ]

Ringmer AFC IV won 4 - 3 on penalties

Premier Division

5 0 Balcombe v Westfield

1 2 Cuckfield Rangers v Oxted & District

5 1 Rotherfield v Holland Sports

3 5 Tunbridge Wells II v Crowhurst

Championship

1 2 Eastbourne Rangers v Hurstpierpoint

6 3 Reigate Priory II v Oakwood II

Division One

4 3 Nutfield v Barcombe

Division Two North

4 1 Ifield v Jarvis Brook II

3 2 Reigate Priory 'A' v Ashurst Wood

Division Two South

2 1 Buxted v Willingdon Athletic

2 2 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Ridgewood II

4 2 Preston Manor Royals v Seaford Town II

2 1 Ringmer AFC III v BN Dons

Division Three North

3 2 Copthorne 'A' v Wakehams Green

Division Three South

3 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Portslade Athletic

2 2 Nutley v Rotherfield II

Division Four North

1 1 Oxted & District 'A' v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

2 3 Ansty FC II v Ditchling

4 1 Maresfield Village v Lindfield III

Division Five North

2 5 Ashurst Wood II v Ifield Albion II

3 1 Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley United II

3 1 Horley AFC v Warlingham III

4 1 Royal Earlswood II v FC Railway II

Division Five South

0 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Hartfield

0 5 Barcombe II v Horsted Keynes II

3 2 Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village II

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

FIXTURES

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, February 15

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

Forest Row II v Goring by Sea Cricket [Quarter Final ]

Preston Manor Royals v Victoria Baptist [Quarter Final ] KO.3pm

Newhaven II v Diversity United [Quarter Final ]

Junior Charity Cup

Ashurst Wood v Ridgewood II [Quarter Final ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Ridgewood v Polegate Town [Quarter Final ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Copthorne II v Crawley A.F.C. [Quarter Final ]

Malins Challenge Cup

Rotherfield II v Caterham [Round 2 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

FC Railway II v Ashurst Wood II [Semi Final ]

Premier Division

Crawley Devils v Westfield

Crowhurst v Holland

Godstone v Balcombe

Oxted & District v Battle Town

Ringmer AFC v Rotherfield

Tunbridge Wells II v Cuckfield Rangers

Championship

Hurstpierpoint v Ringmer AFC II

Lindfield II v Sovereign Saints

Oakwood II v AFC Varndeanians II

Division One

Cuckfield Rangers II v Barcombe

Nutfield v Warlingham

Oxted & District II v Welcroft Park Rangers

Wivelsfield Green v Cuckfield Town

Division Two North

Ansty FC v Ifield

Crawley United v Old Oxted

Ifield Albion v Balcombe II

Jarvis Brook II v Reigate Priory

Division Two South

BN Dons v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ringmer AFC III

Horsted Keynes v Buxted

Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Seaford Town II

Division Three North

A.S Crawley XI v Copthorne 'A'

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Wakehams Green

Holland Sports II v Ifield II

Division Three South

Eastbourne Athletic v AFC Hurst

Nutley v Lancing United fixture hidden from the public

Southwick v Polegate Town II

The View v Portslade Athletic. KO. 3pm

Division Four North

Reigate Priory 'B' v Athletico Redhill

Warlingham II v Oxted & District 'A'

West Hoathly v Gatwick Warriors

Division Four South

Cuckfield Town II v Maresfield Village

Ditchling v Scaynes Hill fixture

Keymer & Hassocks v Ansty FC II

Newick v Hurstpierpoint II

Plumpton Athletic v Lindfield III

Division Five North

Crawley United II v Horley AFC

Ifield Albion II v Southgate United

Royal Earlswood II v Gatwick Warriors II

Division Five South

Hartfield v Barcombe II

Maresfield Village II v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Marle Place Wanderers v Ringmer AFC IV

Scaynes Hill II v Horsted Keynes II

Willingdon Athletic II v AFC Varndeanians III

