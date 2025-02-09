Mid Sussex Football League latest
Saturday, February 8
Mowatt Challenge Cup
8 0 Lindfield II v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
1 2 Crawley United v Caterham [ Round 2 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
4 2 Gatwick Warriors v Cuckfield Town II [ Quarter Final ]
Tester Challenge Cup
2 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Newick [ Quarter Final ]
Ringmer AFC IV won 4 - 3 on penalties
Premier Division
5 0 Balcombe v Westfield
1 2 Cuckfield Rangers v Oxted & District
5 1 Rotherfield v Holland Sports
3 5 Tunbridge Wells II v Crowhurst
Championship
1 2 Eastbourne Rangers v Hurstpierpoint
6 3 Reigate Priory II v Oakwood II
Division One
4 3 Nutfield v Barcombe
Division Two North
4 1 Ifield v Jarvis Brook II
3 2 Reigate Priory 'A' v Ashurst Wood
Division Two South
2 1 Buxted v Willingdon Athletic
2 2 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Ridgewood II
4 2 Preston Manor Royals v Seaford Town II
2 1 Ringmer AFC III v BN Dons
Division Three North
3 2 Copthorne 'A' v Wakehams Green
Division Three South
3 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Portslade Athletic
2 2 Nutley v Rotherfield II
Division Four North
1 1 Oxted & District 'A' v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
2 3 Ansty FC II v Ditchling
4 1 Maresfield Village v Lindfield III
Division Five North
2 5 Ashurst Wood II v Ifield Albion II
3 1 Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley United II
3 1 Horley AFC v Warlingham III
4 1 Royal Earlswood II v FC Railway II
Division Five South
0 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Hartfield
0 5 Barcombe II v Horsted Keynes II
3 2 Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village II
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
FIXTURES
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, February 15
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
Forest Row II v Goring by Sea Cricket [Quarter Final ]
Preston Manor Royals v Victoria Baptist [Quarter Final ] KO.3pm
Newhaven II v Diversity United [Quarter Final ]
Junior Charity Cup
Ashurst Wood v Ridgewood II [Quarter Final ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Ridgewood v Polegate Town [Quarter Final ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Copthorne II v Crawley A.F.C. [Quarter Final ]
Malins Challenge Cup
Rotherfield II v Caterham [Round 2 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
FC Railway II v Ashurst Wood II [Semi Final ]
Premier Division
Crawley Devils v Westfield
Crowhurst v Holland
Godstone v Balcombe
Oxted & District v Battle Town
Ringmer AFC v Rotherfield
Tunbridge Wells II v Cuckfield Rangers
Championship
Hurstpierpoint v Ringmer AFC II
Lindfield II v Sovereign Saints
Oakwood II v AFC Varndeanians II
Division One
Cuckfield Rangers II v Barcombe
Nutfield v Warlingham
Oxted & District II v Welcroft Park Rangers
Wivelsfield Green v Cuckfield Town
Division Two North
Ansty FC v Ifield
Crawley United v Old Oxted
Ifield Albion v Balcombe II
Jarvis Brook II v Reigate Priory
Division Two South
BN Dons v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ringmer AFC III
Horsted Keynes v Buxted
Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Seaford Town II
Division Three North
A.S Crawley XI v Copthorne 'A'
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Wakehams Green
Holland Sports II v Ifield II
Division Three South
Eastbourne Athletic v AFC Hurst
Nutley v Lancing United fixture hidden from the public
Southwick v Polegate Town II
The View v Portslade Athletic. KO. 3pm
Division Four North
Reigate Priory 'B' v Athletico Redhill
Warlingham II v Oxted & District 'A'
West Hoathly v Gatwick Warriors
Division Four South
Cuckfield Town II v Maresfield Village
Ditchling v Scaynes Hill fixture
Keymer & Hassocks v Ansty FC II
Newick v Hurstpierpoint II
Plumpton Athletic v Lindfield III
Division Five North
Crawley United II v Horley AFC
Ifield Albion II v Southgate United
Royal Earlswood II v Gatwick Warriors II
Division Five South
Hartfield v Barcombe II
Maresfield Village II v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Marle Place Wanderers v Ringmer AFC IV
Scaynes Hill II v Horsted Keynes II
Willingdon Athletic II v AFC Varndeanians III