Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 16th Mar 2025, 07:59 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 09:04 BST
Results & fixtures

Results

Most Popular

Saturday, March 15

Malins Challenge Cup

Tell us your team news.placeholder image
Tell us your team news.

1 2 A.S Crawley XI v Wakehams Green [Semi Final]

1 1 Rotherfield II v Eastbourne Athletic [Semi Final] Eastbourne Athletic won 5 – 4 on penalties.

Tester Challenge Cup

4 4 Hurstpierpoint II v Gatwick Warriors [Quarter Final] Hurstpierpoint II won 7 – 6 on penalties.

Premier Division

1 6 Crowhurst v Oxted & District

2 4 Cuckfield Rangers v Ringmer AFC

1 2 Ridgewood v Holland Sports

3 0 Westfield v Battle Town

Championship

4 4 Copthorne II v Reigate Priory II

1 1 Crawley A.F.C. v Ringmer AFC II

2 2 Lindfield II v AFC Varndeanians II

2 3 Oakwood II v Hurstpierpoint

2 0 Polegate Town v Sovereign Saints

Division One

4 1 Cuckfield Town v Cuckfield Rangers II

3 0 Newhaven II v Barcombe

0 8 Oxted & District II v Welcroft Park Rangers

1 0 Wivelsfield Green v Warlingham

Division Two North

1 1 Ashurst Wood v Ansty FC

4 2 Balcombe II v Old Oxted Town

2 4 Crawley United v Jarvis Brook II

4 0 Forest Row II v Ifield

1 0 Ifield Albion v Reigate Priory 'A'

Division Two South

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2 2 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Preston Manor Royals

4 2 Ringmer AFC III v Ridgewood II

0 0 Seaford Town II v BN Dons

1 3 Willingdon Athletic v Buxted

Division Three North

2 0 Caterham v Copthorne 'A'

5 7 Holland Sports II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

0 4 Smallfield v Dormansland Rockets

Division Three South

3 3 Polegate Town II v Nutley

1 3 The View v Southwick

Division Four North

3 2 Reigate Priory 'B' v Warlingham II

1 4 West Hoathly v Athletico Redhill

Division Four South

2 2 Ansty FC II v Cuckfield Town II

0 3 Keymer & Hassocks v Scaynes Hill

2 1 Plumpton Athletic v Maresfield Village

Division Five North

6 1 FC Railway II v Crawley United II

0 2 Gatwick Warriors II v Ifield Albion II

3 2 Horley AFC v Southgate United

3 0 Reigate Priory 'C' v Warlingham III

Division Five South

5 0 AFC Varndeanians III v Scaynes Hill II

0 3 Hurstpierpoint III v Hartfield

1 1 Marle Place Wanderers v Horsted Keynes II

2 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Tuesday, March 18

Eastbourne Vice Presidents Cup

Parkfield v Seaford Town II [Semi Final]

The Saffrons (Eastbourne Town FC), KO.7:30 PM

Junior Charity Cup Final

Ashurst Wood v A.S Crawley XI

Hop Oast Stadium Horsham FC, KO.7:30 PM

Saturday, March 22

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Ridgewood v Oxted & District [Semi Final]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Preston Manor Royals v Caterham [Quarter Final]

Dormansland Rockets v Buxted [Semi Final]

Parsons Challenge Cup

Gatwick Warriors v West Hoathly [Semi Final]

Tester Challenge Cup

Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B' [Quarter Final]

Premier Division

Godstone v Crawley Devils

Holland Sports v Rotherfield, KO.1:30 PM

Ringmer AFC v Westfield

Tunbridge Wells II v Balcombe

Championship

Crawley A.F.C. v Hurstpierpoint

Eastbourne Rangers v AFC Varndeanians II, KO.3:00 PM

Lindfield II v Oakwood II

Polegate Town v Copthorne II, KO.1:30 PM

Division One

Barcombe v Wivelsfield Green

Cuckfield Rangers II v Warlingham

Oxted & District II v Newhaven II

Welcroft Park Rangers v Cuckfield Town

Division Two North

Balcombe II v Jarvis Brook II

Forest Row II v Ansty

Ifield v Ashurst Wood

Ifield Albion v Crawley United

Old Oxted Town v Reigate Priory 'A'

Division Two South

BN Dons v Ringmer AFC III

Horsted Keynes v Seaford Town II, KO.1PM

Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Willingdon Athletic

Ridgewood II v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Division Three North

A.S Crawley XI v Ifield II

Copthorne 'A' v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Holland Sports II v Smallfield, KO.3:30 PM

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Rotherfield II

Eastbourne Athletic v

Polegate Town II v The View, KO.3:30 PM

Division Four North

Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II

Division Four South

Hurstpierpoint II v Keymer & Hassocks

Newick v Ditchling

Plumpton Athletic v Ansty FC II

Scaynes Hill v Cuckfield Town II

Division Five North

Ashurst Wood II v FC Railway II

Crawley United II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Gatwick Warriors II v Warlingham III

Royal Earlswood II v Southgate United

Division Five South

Horsted Keynes II v Barcombe II, KO.3:30 PM

Hurstpierpoint III v AFC Varndeanians III

Maresfield Village II v Scaynes Hill II

Marle Place Wanderers v

Willingdon Athletic II v Ringmer AFC IV

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice