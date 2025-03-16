Mid Sussex Football League latest
Results
Saturday, March 15
Malins Challenge Cup
1 2 A.S Crawley XI v Wakehams Green [Semi Final]
1 1 Rotherfield II v Eastbourne Athletic [Semi Final] Eastbourne Athletic won 5 – 4 on penalties.
Tester Challenge Cup
4 4 Hurstpierpoint II v Gatwick Warriors [Quarter Final] Hurstpierpoint II won 7 – 6 on penalties.
Premier Division
1 6 Crowhurst v Oxted & District
2 4 Cuckfield Rangers v Ringmer AFC
1 2 Ridgewood v Holland Sports
3 0 Westfield v Battle Town
Championship
4 4 Copthorne II v Reigate Priory II
1 1 Crawley A.F.C. v Ringmer AFC II
2 2 Lindfield II v AFC Varndeanians II
2 3 Oakwood II v Hurstpierpoint
2 0 Polegate Town v Sovereign Saints
Division One
4 1 Cuckfield Town v Cuckfield Rangers II
3 0 Newhaven II v Barcombe
0 8 Oxted & District II v Welcroft Park Rangers
1 0 Wivelsfield Green v Warlingham
Division Two North
1 1 Ashurst Wood v Ansty FC
4 2 Balcombe II v Old Oxted Town
2 4 Crawley United v Jarvis Brook II
4 0 Forest Row II v Ifield
1 0 Ifield Albion v Reigate Priory 'A'
Division Two South
2 2 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Preston Manor Royals
4 2 Ringmer AFC III v Ridgewood II
0 0 Seaford Town II v BN Dons
1 3 Willingdon Athletic v Buxted
Division Three North
2 0 Caterham v Copthorne 'A'
5 7 Holland Sports II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
0 4 Smallfield v Dormansland Rockets
Division Three South
3 3 Polegate Town II v Nutley
1 3 The View v Southwick
Division Four North
3 2 Reigate Priory 'B' v Warlingham II
1 4 West Hoathly v Athletico Redhill
Division Four South
2 2 Ansty FC II v Cuckfield Town II
0 3 Keymer & Hassocks v Scaynes Hill
2 1 Plumpton Athletic v Maresfield Village
Division Five North
6 1 FC Railway II v Crawley United II
0 2 Gatwick Warriors II v Ifield Albion II
3 2 Horley AFC v Southgate United
3 0 Reigate Priory 'C' v Warlingham III
Division Five South
5 0 AFC Varndeanians III v Scaynes Hill II
0 3 Hurstpierpoint III v Hartfield
1 1 Marle Place Wanderers v Horsted Keynes II
2 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Tuesday, March 18
Eastbourne Vice Presidents Cup
Parkfield v Seaford Town II [Semi Final]
The Saffrons (Eastbourne Town FC), KO.7:30 PM
Junior Charity Cup Final
Ashurst Wood v A.S Crawley XI
Hop Oast Stadium Horsham FC, KO.7:30 PM
Saturday, March 22
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Ridgewood v Oxted & District [Semi Final]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Preston Manor Royals v Caterham [Quarter Final]
Dormansland Rockets v Buxted [Semi Final]
Parsons Challenge Cup
Gatwick Warriors v West Hoathly [Semi Final]
Tester Challenge Cup
Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B' [Quarter Final]
Premier Division
Godstone v Crawley Devils
Holland Sports v Rotherfield, KO.1:30 PM
Ringmer AFC v Westfield
Tunbridge Wells II v Balcombe
Championship
Crawley A.F.C. v Hurstpierpoint
Eastbourne Rangers v AFC Varndeanians II, KO.3:00 PM
Lindfield II v Oakwood II
Polegate Town v Copthorne II, KO.1:30 PM
Division One
Barcombe v Wivelsfield Green
Cuckfield Rangers II v Warlingham
Oxted & District II v Newhaven II
Welcroft Park Rangers v Cuckfield Town
Division Two North
Balcombe II v Jarvis Brook II
Forest Row II v Ansty
Ifield v Ashurst Wood
Ifield Albion v Crawley United
Old Oxted Town v Reigate Priory 'A'
Division Two South
BN Dons v Ringmer AFC III
Horsted Keynes v Seaford Town II, KO.1PM
Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Willingdon Athletic
Ridgewood II v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Division Three North
A.S Crawley XI v Ifield II
Copthorne 'A' v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Holland Sports II v Smallfield, KO.3:30 PM
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Rotherfield II
Eastbourne Athletic v
Polegate Town II v The View, KO.3:30 PM
Division Four North
Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II
Division Four South
Hurstpierpoint II v Keymer & Hassocks
Newick v Ditchling
Plumpton Athletic v Ansty FC II
Scaynes Hill v Cuckfield Town II
Division Five North
Ashurst Wood II v FC Railway II
Crawley United II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Gatwick Warriors II v Warlingham III
Royal Earlswood II v Southgate United
Division Five South
Horsted Keynes II v Barcombe II, KO.3:30 PM
Hurstpierpoint III v AFC Varndeanians III
Maresfield Village II v Scaynes Hill II
Marle Place Wanderers v
Willingdon Athletic II v Ringmer AFC IV