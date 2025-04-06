Mid Sussex Football League latest
Results
Tuesday, April 1
Somerville Challenge Cup Final
4 0 BN Dons v Cuckfield Rangers II
Wednesday, April 2
Eastbourne Junior Cup
6 1 AFC Uckfield Town U18 v Willingdon Athletic II [ Quarter Final ]
Championship
0 0 Copthorne II v Crawley A.F.C.
Division Two South
2 1 Ringmer AFC III v Buxted
Division Four North
6 0 Gatwick Warriors v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
6 3 Hurstpierpoint II v Ditchling
Division Five North
1 0 Gatwick Warriors II v FC Railway II
3 5 Horley AFC v Ifield Albion II
2 3 Warlingham III v Southgate United
Saturday, April 5
Senior Charity Cup
5 1 Crowhurst v Copthorne II [ Semi Final ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
3 3 Rotherfield v Ringmer AFC [ Semi Final ]
Ringmer AFC 5-6 won 6 – 5 on penalties
Tester Challenge Cup
1 2 Hurstpierpoint II v FC Railway II [ Semi Final ]
1 4 Ifield Albion II v Ringmer AFC IV [ Semi Final ]
Premier Division
2 3 Cuckfield Rangers v Ridgewood
2 2 Holland Sports v Balcombe
1 1 Westfield v Oxted & District
Championship
1 2 Crawley A.F.C. v Lindfield II
0 2 Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Rangers
2 0 Reigate Priory II v Polegate Town
2 2 Sovereign Saints v AFC Varndeanians II
Division One
1 1 Newhaven II v Cuckfield Town
3 2 Oxted & District II v Warlingham
4 0 Welcroft Park Rangers v Barcombe
Division Two North
3 0 Ansty FC v Reigate Priory 'A'
2 0 Ashurst Wood v Crawley United
3 0 Jarvis Brook II v Ifield Albion
1 2 Old Oxted Town v Forest Row II
Division Two South
3 0 Buxted v Preston Manor Royals
2 0 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
3 5 Horsted Keynes v BN Dons
0 2 Ridgewood II v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
0 1 Seaford Town II v Ringmer AFC III
Division Three North
1 0 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Ifield II
2 5 Smallfield v Caterham
0 7 Wakehams Green v A.S Crawley XI
Division Four North
2 0 Athletico Redhill v Reigate Priory 'B'
2 3 Oxted & District 'A' v Gatwick Warriors
Division Four South
2 2 Keymer & Hassocks v Cuckfield Town II
1 7 Maresfield Village v Newick
1 0 Plumpton Athletic v Scaynes Hill
Division Five North
2 0 Southgate United v Reigate Priory 'C'
0 4 Warlingham III v Horley AFC
Division Five South
3 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Hurstpierpoint III
0 6 Barcombe II v Marle Place Wanderers
1 3 Horsted Keynes II v Welcroft Park Rangers II
3 1 Willingdon Athletic II v Scaynes Hill II
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Tuesday, April 8
Premier Division
Oxted & District v Holland Sports KO. 7:45 PM
Rotherfield v Ridgewood KO. 6:30 PM
Division Two North
Crawley United v Ansty FC KO. 6:30 PM
Forest Row II v Ashurst Wood KO. 6:30 PM
Ifield v Ifield Albion KO. 6:30 PM
Division Two South
Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers Development KO. 6:30 PM
Seaford Town II v Peacehaven & Telscombe II KO. 7:30 PM
Willingdon Athletic v Ringmer AFC III KO. 6:30 PM
Division Four South
Hurstpierpoint II v Newick KO. 6:30 PM
Keymer & Hassocks v Plumpton Athletic KO. 6:30 PM
Division Five North
Crawley United II v Southgate United KO. 6:30 PM
FC Railway II v Horley AFC KO. 6:30 PM
Division Five South
Barcombe II v Scaynes Hill II KO. 6:30 PM
Horsted Keynes II v Marle Place Wanderers KO. 6:30 PM
Maresfield Village II v Hurstpierpoint III KO. 6:30 PM
Wednesday, April 9
Championship
Lindfield II v Oakwood II KO. 6:30 PM
Division One
Nutfield v Oxted & District II KO. 6:30 PM
Division Five South
Hartfield v Ringmer AFC IV KO. 6:30 PM
Welcroft Park Rangers II v AFC Varndeanians III KO. 7:30 PM
Saturday, April 12
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Copthorne II v Lindfield II[ Semi Final ]
Premier Division
Godstone v Westfield
Oxted & District v Balcombe
Rotherfield v Cuckfield
Championship
AFC Varndeanians II v Crawley A.F.C. KO. 2:30 PM
Hurstpierpoint v Reigate Priory II KO. 1:30 PM
Division One
Nutfield v Welcroft Park Rangers
Oxted & District II v Cuckfield Rangers II KO. 1:30 PM
Warlingham v Newhaven II
Wivelsfield Green v Barcombe
Division Two North
Ashurst Wood v Balcombe
Forest Row II v Ifield Albion
Ifield v Ansty FC
Division Two South
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ridgewood II
Buxted v Seaford Town II
Horsted Keynes v Cuckfield Rangers Development KO. 1:30 PM
Preston Manor Royals v Ringmer AFC III KO. 3:00 PM
Willingdon Athletic v Peacehaven & Telscombe II KO. 1:00 PM
Division Three North
Dormansland Rockets v Caterham
Holland Sports II v A.S Crawley XI
Smallfield v Wakehams Green
Division Three South
Polegate Town II v Rotherfield II
Division Four North
Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II
Oxted & District 'A' v West Hoathly KO. 4:00 PM
Division Four South
Hurstpierpoint II v Lindfield III KO. 3:00 PM
Plumpton Athletic v Cuckfield Town II
Scaynes Hill v Keymer & Hassocks KO. 1:30 PM
Division Five North
Ashurst Wood II v Southgate United KO. 4:00 PM
FC Railway II v Gatwick Warriors II
Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Royal Earlswood II v Warlingham III
Division Five South
Barcombe II v AFC Varndeanians III
Hartfield v Hurstpierpoint III
Horsted Keynes II v Maresfield Village II KO. 4:00 PM
Scaynes Hill II v Welcroft Park Rangers II KO. 4:00 PM
Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers KO. 3:30 PM