Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 6th Apr 2025, 08:43 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 08:28 BST
Results & Fixtures

Results

Tuesday, April 1

Somerville Challenge Cup Final

Tell us your team news.

4 0 BN Dons v Cuckfield Rangers II

Wednesday, April 2

Eastbourne Junior Cup

6 1 AFC Uckfield Town U18 v Willingdon Athletic II [ Quarter Final ]

Championship

0 0 Copthorne II v Crawley A.F.C.

Division Two South

2 1 Ringmer AFC III v Buxted

Division Four North

6 0 Gatwick Warriors v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

6 3 Hurstpierpoint II v Ditchling

Division Five North

1 0 Gatwick Warriors II v FC Railway II

3 5 Horley AFC v Ifield Albion II

2 3 Warlingham III v Southgate United

Saturday, April 5

Senior Charity Cup

5 1 Crowhurst v Copthorne II [ Semi Final ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

3 3 Rotherfield v Ringmer AFC [ Semi Final ]

Ringmer AFC 5-6 won 6 – 5 on penalties

Tester Challenge Cup

1 2 Hurstpierpoint II v FC Railway II [ Semi Final ]

1 4 Ifield Albion II v Ringmer AFC IV [ Semi Final ]

Premier Division

2 3 Cuckfield Rangers v Ridgewood

2 2 Holland Sports v Balcombe

1 1 Westfield v Oxted & District

Championship

1 2 Crawley A.F.C. v Lindfield II

0 2 Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Rangers

2 0 Reigate Priory II v Polegate Town

2 2 Sovereign Saints v AFC Varndeanians II

Division One

1 1 Newhaven II v Cuckfield Town

3 2 Oxted & District II v Warlingham

4 0 Welcroft Park Rangers v Barcombe

Division Two North

3 0 Ansty FC v Reigate Priory 'A'

2 0 Ashurst Wood v Crawley United

3 0 Jarvis Brook II v Ifield Albion

1 2 Old Oxted Town v Forest Row II

Division Two South

3 0 Buxted v Preston Manor Royals

2 0 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

3 5 Horsted Keynes v BN Dons

0 2 Ridgewood II v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

0 1 Seaford Town II v Ringmer AFC III

Division Three North

1 0 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Ifield II

2 5 Smallfield v Caterham

0 7 Wakehams Green v A.S Crawley XI

Division Four North

2 0 Athletico Redhill v Reigate Priory 'B'

2 3 Oxted & District 'A' v Gatwick Warriors

Division Four South

2 2 Keymer & Hassocks v Cuckfield Town II

1 7 Maresfield Village v Newick

1 0 Plumpton Athletic v Scaynes Hill

Division Five North

2 0 Southgate United v Reigate Priory 'C'

0 4 Warlingham III v Horley AFC

Division Five South

3 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Hurstpierpoint III

0 6 Barcombe II v Marle Place Wanderers

1 3 Horsted Keynes II v Welcroft Park Rangers II

3 1 Willingdon Athletic II v Scaynes Hill II

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Tuesday, April 8

Premier Division

Oxted & District v Holland Sports KO. 7:45 PM

Rotherfield v Ridgewood KO. 6:30 PM

Division Two North

Crawley United v Ansty FC KO. 6:30 PM

Forest Row II v Ashurst Wood KO. 6:30 PM

Ifield v Ifield Albion KO. 6:30 PM

Division Two South

Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers Development KO. 6:30 PM

Seaford Town II v Peacehaven & Telscombe II KO. 7:30 PM

Willingdon Athletic v Ringmer AFC III KO. 6:30 PM

Division Four South

Hurstpierpoint II v Newick KO. 6:30 PM

Keymer & Hassocks v Plumpton Athletic KO. 6:30 PM

Division Five North

Crawley United II v Southgate United KO. 6:30 PM

FC Railway II v Horley AFC KO. 6:30 PM

Division Five South

Barcombe II v Scaynes Hill II KO. 6:30 PM

Horsted Keynes II v Marle Place Wanderers KO. 6:30 PM

Maresfield Village II v Hurstpierpoint III KO. 6:30 PM

Wednesday, April 9

Championship

Lindfield II v Oakwood II KO. 6:30 PM

Division One

Nutfield v Oxted & District II KO. 6:30 PM

Division Five South

Hartfield v Ringmer AFC IV KO. 6:30 PM

Welcroft Park Rangers II v AFC Varndeanians III KO. 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 12

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Copthorne II v Lindfield II[ Semi Final ]

Premier Division

Godstone v Westfield

Oxted & District v Balcombe

Rotherfield v Cuckfield

Championship

AFC Varndeanians II v Crawley A.F.C. KO. 2:30 PM

Hurstpierpoint v Reigate Priory II KO. 1:30 PM

Division One

Nutfield v Welcroft Park Rangers

Oxted & District II v Cuckfield Rangers II KO. 1:30 PM

Warlingham v Newhaven II

Wivelsfield Green v Barcombe

Division Two North

Ashurst Wood v Balcombe

Forest Row II v Ifield Albion

Ifield v Ansty FC

Division Two South

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ridgewood II

Buxted v Seaford Town II

Horsted Keynes v Cuckfield Rangers Development KO. 1:30 PM

Preston Manor Royals v Ringmer AFC III KO. 3:00 PM

Willingdon Athletic v Peacehaven & Telscombe II KO. 1:00 PM

Division Three North

Dormansland Rockets v Caterham

Holland Sports II v A.S Crawley XI

Smallfield v Wakehams Green

Division Three South

Polegate Town II v Rotherfield II

Division Four North

Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II

Oxted & District 'A' v West Hoathly KO. 4:00 PM

Division Four South

Hurstpierpoint II v Lindfield III KO. 3:00 PM

Plumpton Athletic v Cuckfield Town II

Scaynes Hill v Keymer & Hassocks KO. 1:30 PM

Division Five North

Ashurst Wood II v Southgate United KO. 4:00 PM

FC Railway II v Gatwick Warriors II

Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Royal Earlswood II v Warlingham III

Division Five South

Barcombe II v AFC Varndeanians III

Hartfield v Hurstpierpoint III

Horsted Keynes II v Maresfield Village II KO. 4:00 PM

Scaynes Hill II v Welcroft Park Rangers II KO. 4:00 PM

Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers KO. 3:30 PM

