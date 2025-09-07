Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 7th Sep 2025, 08:30 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 09:36 BST
Results & Fixtures

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.

Results for Friday, September 5

Division One

3 1 Ringmer AFC II v Welcroft Park Rangers

Saturday, September 6

Tester Challenge Cup

2 3 Marle Place Wanderers v Plumpton Athletic [ Round 1 ]

Premier Division

3 1 Frenches Athletic v Reigate Priory II

2 1 Hollington United v Holland Sports

2 2 Rotherfield v Balcombe

2 3 Shoreham II v Punnetts Town

1 1 Westfield v Lindfield

Championship

3 0 AFC Uckfield Town II v Roffey II

5 0 Copthorne II v Oakwood II

2 4 Eastbourne Town II v Cuckfield Town

0 3 Smallfield v Hurstpierpoint

2 1 Sovereign Saints v Wivelsfield Green

Division One

1 0 Ashurst Wood v Newhaven II

1 1 BN Dons v Forest Row II

0 3 Oxted & District v Warlingham

2 1 Reigate Priory U23 v Preston Manor Royals

Division Two North

3 7 Crawley United v A.S Crawley XI

2 3 Ifield Albion v Reigate Priory 'A'

8 3 Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC

7 0 Old Oxted Town v Lindfield II

4 1 Wakehams Green v Frenches Athletic II

Division Two South

1 2 Buxted v Seaford Town II

6 0 Cuckfield Rangers II v Barcombe

0 6 Eastbourne Athletic v Ridgewood

0 2 Horsted Keynes v Rotherfield II

0 3 Ringmer AFC III v Willingdon Athletic

Division Three North

1 4 Caterham v Charlwood Village

2 2 Copthorne 'A' v Dormansland Rockets

5 1 Gatwick Warriors v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

2 2 Holland Sports II v Forest Row U23

3 2 Ifield v Athletico Redhill

Division Three South

3 4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v BN Dons II

3 1 Cuckfield Town II v AFC Hurst

4 1 Portslade Athletic v Nutley

2 1 Sovereign Saints II v Polegate Town II

Division Four North

3 4 East Grinstead Harriers v Ifield Albion II

3 1 FC Railway v Ifield II

1 1 Horley AFC v West Hoathly

3 3 Reigate Priory 'B' v Warlingham II

2 1 Southgate United v Smallfield II

Division Four South

3 1 AFC Varndeanians III v Hartfield

4 2 Ansty FC II v Hurstpierpoint II

1 2 Ditchling v Southwick

3 2 Keymer & Hassocks v The View

3 7 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Maresfield Village

Division Five North

42 Caterham II v Crawley United II

2 14 Crawley Phoenix v Ashurst Wood II

2 1 Gatwick Warriors II v Reigate Priory 'C'

6 1 Royal Earlswood v Godstone United

Division Five South

2 3 Cuckfield Town III v Barcombe II

3 2 Marle Place Wanderers Development v Scaynes Hill II

1 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Poets Corner

Fixtures

All matches kick off at 2pm unless stated.

Tuesday, September 9

Eastbourne Challenge Cup

Eastbourne Town II v Sovereign Saints [Round 1]

Saffrons (Eastbourne Town FC) KO. 7:30pm

Saturday, September 13

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

Westfield II v Punnetts Town [Round 1] KO.12noon

The Junior Club Tackleway v Hurstpierpoint [Round 1]

Westfield v ASC Brighton Rangers [Round 1] KO.3pm

AFC Fishbourne v Eastbourne Town II [Round 1]

Sovereign Saints v Chichester City II [Round 1]

Somerville Challenge Cup

Buxted v Reigate Priory U23 [Round 1]

Malins Challenge Cup

Ifield Albion II v Copthorne 'A' [Round 1]

Forest Row U23 v Plumpton Athletic [Round 1]

Parsons Challenge Cup

Hurstpierpoint II v Marle Place Wanderers [Round 1]

Premier Division

Balcombe v Reigate Priory II KO.1:30 PM

Cuckfield Rangers v Crowhurst

Frenches Athletic v Polegate Town

Holland Sports v Shoreham II KO.1:30pm

Rotherfield v Hollington United

Championship

AFC Varndeanians II v AFC Uckfield Town II KO.2:30 PM

Copthorne II v Wivelsfield Green

Oakwood II v Smallfield

Division One

Ashurst Wood v Forest Row II

BN Dons v Oxted & District

Nutfield v Newhaven II

Warlingham v Ringmer AFC

Welcroft Park Rangers v Preston Manor Royals

Division Two North

A.S Crawley XI v Frenches Athletic II

Ansty FC v Reigate Priory 'A'

Balcombe II v Lindfield II KO.4:00 PM

Wakehams Green v Crawley United

Division Two South

Horsted Keynes v Ringmer AFC III

Ridgewood v Cuckfield Rangers II

Seaford Town II v Rotherfield II

Willingdon Athletic v Barcombe KO.1:30 PM

Division Three North

Charlwood Village v Athletico Redhill

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Ifield

Gatwick Warriors v Dormansland Rockets

Holland Sports II v Caterham KO.3:30 PM

Division Three South

Cuckfield Town II v Sovereign Saints II

Montpelier Villa AFC v AFC Hurst KO.3:00 PM

Nutley v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Polegate Town II v Newick

Portslade Athletic v BN Dons II

Division Four North

FC Railway v Warlingham II

Ifield II v Horley AFC

Reigate Priory 'B' v Southgate United KO. 2:15 PM

Smallfield II v East Grinstead Harriers fixture

West Hoathly v Oxted & District II

Division Four South

Ditchling v Hartfield

Keymer & Hassocks v Welcroft Park Rangers

Maresfield Village v Ansty FC II

The View v Southwick

Division Five North

Forgewood v Crawley Phoenix

Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley United II

Godstone United v Reigate Priory 'C'

Horley AFC II v Caterham II

Royal Earlswood v Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

Barcombe II v Maresfield Village II

Cuckfield Town III v Welcroft Park Rangers III

Lindfield III v Hurstpierpoint III

Scaynes Hill II v Poets Corner

Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers Development KO. 3:30pm

