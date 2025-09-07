Mid Sussex Football League latest
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.
Results for Friday, September 5
Division One
3 1 Ringmer AFC II v Welcroft Park Rangers
Saturday, September 6
Tester Challenge Cup
2 3 Marle Place Wanderers v Plumpton Athletic [ Round 1 ]
Premier Division
3 1 Frenches Athletic v Reigate Priory II
2 1 Hollington United v Holland Sports
2 2 Rotherfield v Balcombe
2 3 Shoreham II v Punnetts Town
1 1 Westfield v Lindfield
Championship
3 0 AFC Uckfield Town II v Roffey II
5 0 Copthorne II v Oakwood II
2 4 Eastbourne Town II v Cuckfield Town
0 3 Smallfield v Hurstpierpoint
2 1 Sovereign Saints v Wivelsfield Green
Division One
1 0 Ashurst Wood v Newhaven II
1 1 BN Dons v Forest Row II
0 3 Oxted & District v Warlingham
2 1 Reigate Priory U23 v Preston Manor Royals
Division Two North
3 7 Crawley United v A.S Crawley XI
2 3 Ifield Albion v Reigate Priory 'A'
8 3 Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC
7 0 Old Oxted Town v Lindfield II
4 1 Wakehams Green v Frenches Athletic II
Division Two South
1 2 Buxted v Seaford Town II
6 0 Cuckfield Rangers II v Barcombe
0 6 Eastbourne Athletic v Ridgewood
0 2 Horsted Keynes v Rotherfield II
0 3 Ringmer AFC III v Willingdon Athletic
Division Three North
1 4 Caterham v Charlwood Village
2 2 Copthorne 'A' v Dormansland Rockets
5 1 Gatwick Warriors v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
2 2 Holland Sports II v Forest Row U23
3 2 Ifield v Athletico Redhill
Division Three South
3 4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v BN Dons II
3 1 Cuckfield Town II v AFC Hurst
4 1 Portslade Athletic v Nutley
2 1 Sovereign Saints II v Polegate Town II
Division Four North
3 4 East Grinstead Harriers v Ifield Albion II
3 1 FC Railway v Ifield II
1 1 Horley AFC v West Hoathly
3 3 Reigate Priory 'B' v Warlingham II
2 1 Southgate United v Smallfield II
Division Four South
3 1 AFC Varndeanians III v Hartfield
4 2 Ansty FC II v Hurstpierpoint II
1 2 Ditchling v Southwick
3 2 Keymer & Hassocks v The View
3 7 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Maresfield Village
Division Five North
42 Caterham II v Crawley United II
2 14 Crawley Phoenix v Ashurst Wood II
2 1 Gatwick Warriors II v Reigate Priory 'C'
6 1 Royal Earlswood v Godstone United
Division Five South
2 3 Cuckfield Town III v Barcombe II
3 2 Marle Place Wanderers Development v Scaynes Hill II
1 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Poets Corner
Fixtures
All matches kick off at 2pm unless stated.
Tuesday, September 9
Eastbourne Challenge Cup
Eastbourne Town II v Sovereign Saints [Round 1]
Saffrons (Eastbourne Town FC) KO. 7:30pm
Saturday, September 13
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
Westfield II v Punnetts Town [Round 1] KO.12noon
The Junior Club Tackleway v Hurstpierpoint [Round 1]
Westfield v ASC Brighton Rangers [Round 1] KO.3pm
AFC Fishbourne v Eastbourne Town II [Round 1]
Sovereign Saints v Chichester City II [Round 1]
Somerville Challenge Cup
Buxted v Reigate Priory U23 [Round 1]
Malins Challenge Cup
Ifield Albion II v Copthorne 'A' [Round 1]
Forest Row U23 v Plumpton Athletic [Round 1]
Parsons Challenge Cup
Hurstpierpoint II v Marle Place Wanderers [Round 1]
Premier Division
Balcombe v Reigate Priory II KO.1:30 PM
Cuckfield Rangers v Crowhurst
Frenches Athletic v Polegate Town
Holland Sports v Shoreham II KO.1:30pm
Rotherfield v Hollington United
Championship
AFC Varndeanians II v AFC Uckfield Town II KO.2:30 PM
Copthorne II v Wivelsfield Green
Oakwood II v Smallfield
Division One
Ashurst Wood v Forest Row II
BN Dons v Oxted & District
Nutfield v Newhaven II
Warlingham v Ringmer AFC
Welcroft Park Rangers v Preston Manor Royals
Division Two North
A.S Crawley XI v Frenches Athletic II
Ansty FC v Reigate Priory 'A'
Balcombe II v Lindfield II KO.4:00 PM
Wakehams Green v Crawley United
Division Two South
Horsted Keynes v Ringmer AFC III
Ridgewood v Cuckfield Rangers II
Seaford Town II v Rotherfield II
Willingdon Athletic v Barcombe KO.1:30 PM
Division Three North
Charlwood Village v Athletico Redhill
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Ifield
Gatwick Warriors v Dormansland Rockets
Holland Sports II v Caterham KO.3:30 PM
Division Three South
Cuckfield Town II v Sovereign Saints II
Montpelier Villa AFC v AFC Hurst KO.3:00 PM
Nutley v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Polegate Town II v Newick
Portslade Athletic v BN Dons II
Division Four North
FC Railway v Warlingham II
Ifield II v Horley AFC
Reigate Priory 'B' v Southgate United KO. 2:15 PM
Smallfield II v East Grinstead Harriers fixture
West Hoathly v Oxted & District II
Division Four South
Ditchling v Hartfield
Keymer & Hassocks v Welcroft Park Rangers
Maresfield Village v Ansty FC II
The View v Southwick
Division Five North
Forgewood v Crawley Phoenix
Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley United II
Godstone United v Reigate Priory 'C'
Horley AFC II v Caterham II
Royal Earlswood v Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
Barcombe II v Maresfield Village II
Cuckfield Town III v Welcroft Park Rangers III
Lindfield III v Hurstpierpoint III
Scaynes Hill II v Poets Corner
Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers Development KO. 3:30pm