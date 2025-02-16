Mid Sussex Football League latests

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 16th Feb 2025, 08:09 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 08:56 BST
Results and fixtures.

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results, Saturday, February 15

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

Tell us your team news.

2 1 Forest Row II v Goring by Sea Cricket [ Quarter Final ]

1 2 Preston Manor Royals v Victoria Baptist [ Quarter Final ]

1 1 Newhaven II v Diversity United [ Quarter Final ]

Newhaven II won 5 - 4 on penalties

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup

1 0 Trenham v Oxted & District II [ Quarter Final ]

Junior Charity Cup

1 1 Ashurst Wood v Ridgewood II [ Quarter Final ]

Ashurst Wood won 4 - 2 on penalties.

Montgomery Challenge Cup

3 1 Ridgewood v Polegate Town [ Quarter Final ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

4 2 Copthorne II v Crawley A.F.C. [ Quarter Final ]

Malins Challenge Cup

1 0 Rotherfield II v Caterham [ Round 2 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

4 0 FC Railway II v Ashurst Wood II [ Semi Final ]

Premier Division

3 5 Crawley Devils v Westfield

2 1 Crowhurst v Holland Sports

1 2 Godstone v Balcombe

4 3 Ringmer AFC v Rotherfield

Championship

5 2 Hurstpierpoint v Ringmer AFC II

1 1 Lindfield II v Sovereign Saints

2 2 Oakwood II v AFC Varndeanians II

Division One

2 0 Cuckfield Rangers II v Barcombe

3 1 Nutfield v Warlingham

0 0 Wivelsfield Green v Cuckfield Town

Division Two North

3 0 Ansty FC v Ifield

0 2 Crawley United v Old Oxted Town

5 4 Ifield Albion v Balcombe II

0 1 Jarvis Brook II v Reigate Priory 'A'

Division Two South

6 0 BN Dons v Cuckfield Rangers Development

0 0 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ringmer AFC III

5 1 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Seaford Town II

Division Three North

5 0 A.S Crawley XI v Copthorne 'A'

1 6 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Wakehams Green

3 1 Holland Sports II v Ifield II

Division Three South

3 3 Eastbourne Athletic v AFC Hurst

2 2 Southwick v Polegate Town II

2 5 The View v Portslade Athletic

Division Four North

2 2 Reigate Priory 'B' v Athletico Redhill

1 4 Warlingham II v Oxted & District 'A'

Division Four South

4 1 Cuckfield Town II v Maresfield Village

4 2 Keymer & Hassocks v Ansty FC II

0 2 Newick v Hurstpierpoint II

1 0 Plumpton Athletic v Lindfield III

4 4 Scaynes Hill v Ditchling

Division Five North

4 5 Crawley United II v Horley AFC

3 2 Ifield Albion II v Southgate United

2 2 Royal Earlswood II v Gatwick Warriors II

Division Five South

3 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Willingdon Athletic II

0 8 Maresfield Village II v Welcroft Park Rangers II

2 3 Marle Place Wanderers v Ringmer AFC IV

FIXURES

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, February 22

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)

Addlestone Seniors v Oxted & District [ Quarter Final ]

Senior Charity Cup

Lindfield II v Westfield [ Quarter Final ]

Junior Charity Cup

Ansty FC v Ashurst Wood [ Semi Final ]

A.S Crawley XI v Ifield Albion [ Semi Final ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Ringmer AFC v Balcombe [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Forest Row II v Ridgewood II [ Quarter Final ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

Maresfield Village v Gatwick Warriors II [ Semi Final ]

Premier Division

Crawley Devils v Battle Town

Holland Sports v Tunbridge Wells II

Ridgewood v Crowhurst

Rotherfield v Cuckfield Rangers

Championship

Crawley A.F.C. v Copthorne II

Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Rangers

Oakwood II v Polegate Town

Reigate Priory II v AFC Varndeanians

Division One

Newhaven II v Cuckfield Rangers II

Nutfield v Oxted & District II

Welcroft Park Rangers v Cuckfield Town

Wivelsfield Green v Barcombe

Division Two North

Balcombe II v Old Oxted Town

Ifield v Crawley United

Division Two South

BN Dons v Preston Manor Royals

Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Seaford Town II v Ringmer AFC III fixture hidden from the public

Division Three North

Caterham v Wakehams Green

Copthorne 'A' v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Smallfield v Dormansland Rockets

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Rotherfield II

Montpelier Villa AFC II v

Southwick v Portslade Athletic

Division Four North

Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II

Oxted & District 'A' v West

Reigate Priory 'B' v Gatwick Warriors (KO. 2:15pm)

Division Four South

Cuckfield Town II v Newick

Ditchling v Keymer & Hassocks

Plumpton Athletic v Hurstpierpoint II

Scaynes Hill v Lindfield III

Division Five North

Horley AFC v Southgate United

Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Royal Earlswood II v Ashurst Wood II

Warlingham III v FC Railway II

Division Five South

AFC Varndeanians III v Ringmer AFC IV (kick-off 2.30pm)

Hartfield v Maresfield Village II

Marle Place Wanderers v Horsted Keynes II

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Willingdon Athletic II

