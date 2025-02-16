Mid Sussex Football League latests
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results, Saturday, February 15
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
2 1 Forest Row II v Goring by Sea Cricket [ Quarter Final ]
1 2 Preston Manor Royals v Victoria Baptist [ Quarter Final ]
1 1 Newhaven II v Diversity United [ Quarter Final ]
Newhaven II won 5 - 4 on penalties
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup
1 0 Trenham v Oxted & District II [ Quarter Final ]
Junior Charity Cup
1 1 Ashurst Wood v Ridgewood II [ Quarter Final ]
Ashurst Wood won 4 - 2 on penalties.
Montgomery Challenge Cup
3 1 Ridgewood v Polegate Town [ Quarter Final ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
4 2 Copthorne II v Crawley A.F.C. [ Quarter Final ]
Malins Challenge Cup
1 0 Rotherfield II v Caterham [ Round 2 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
4 0 FC Railway II v Ashurst Wood II [ Semi Final ]
Premier Division
3 5 Crawley Devils v Westfield
2 1 Crowhurst v Holland Sports
1 2 Godstone v Balcombe
4 3 Ringmer AFC v Rotherfield
Championship
5 2 Hurstpierpoint v Ringmer AFC II
1 1 Lindfield II v Sovereign Saints
2 2 Oakwood II v AFC Varndeanians II
Division One
2 0 Cuckfield Rangers II v Barcombe
3 1 Nutfield v Warlingham
0 0 Wivelsfield Green v Cuckfield Town
Division Two North
3 0 Ansty FC v Ifield
0 2 Crawley United v Old Oxted Town
5 4 Ifield Albion v Balcombe II
0 1 Jarvis Brook II v Reigate Priory 'A'
Division Two South
6 0 BN Dons v Cuckfield Rangers Development
0 0 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ringmer AFC III
5 1 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Seaford Town II
Division Three North
5 0 A.S Crawley XI v Copthorne 'A'
1 6 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Wakehams Green
3 1 Holland Sports II v Ifield II
Division Three South
3 3 Eastbourne Athletic v AFC Hurst
2 2 Southwick v Polegate Town II
2 5 The View v Portslade Athletic
Division Four North
2 2 Reigate Priory 'B' v Athletico Redhill
1 4 Warlingham II v Oxted & District 'A'
Division Four South
4 1 Cuckfield Town II v Maresfield Village
4 2 Keymer & Hassocks v Ansty FC II
0 2 Newick v Hurstpierpoint II
1 0 Plumpton Athletic v Lindfield III
4 4 Scaynes Hill v Ditchling
Division Five North
4 5 Crawley United II v Horley AFC
3 2 Ifield Albion II v Southgate United
2 2 Royal Earlswood II v Gatwick Warriors II
Division Five South
3 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Willingdon Athletic II
0 8 Maresfield Village II v Welcroft Park Rangers II
2 3 Marle Place Wanderers v Ringmer AFC IV
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, February 22
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)
Addlestone Seniors v Oxted & District [ Quarter Final ]
Senior Charity Cup
Lindfield II v Westfield [ Quarter Final ]
Junior Charity Cup
Ansty FC v Ashurst Wood [ Semi Final ]
A.S Crawley XI v Ifield Albion [ Semi Final ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Ringmer AFC v Balcombe [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Forest Row II v Ridgewood II [ Quarter Final ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
Maresfield Village v Gatwick Warriors II [ Semi Final ]
Premier Division
Crawley Devils v Battle Town
Holland Sports v Tunbridge Wells II
Ridgewood v Crowhurst
Rotherfield v Cuckfield Rangers
Championship
Crawley A.F.C. v Copthorne II
Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Rangers
Oakwood II v Polegate Town
Reigate Priory II v AFC Varndeanians
Division One
Newhaven II v Cuckfield Rangers II
Nutfield v Oxted & District II
Welcroft Park Rangers v Cuckfield Town
Wivelsfield Green v Barcombe
Division Two North
Balcombe II v Old Oxted Town
Ifield v Crawley United
Division Two South
BN Dons v Preston Manor Royals
Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Seaford Town II v Ringmer AFC III
Division Three North
Caterham v Wakehams Green
Copthorne 'A' v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Smallfield v Dormansland Rockets
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Rotherfield II
Montpelier Villa AFC II v
Southwick v Portslade Athletic
Division Four North
Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II
Oxted & District 'A' v
Reigate Priory 'B' v Gatwick Warriors (KO. 2:15pm)
Division Four South
Cuckfield Town II v Newick
Ditchling v Keymer & Hassocks
Plumpton Athletic v Hurstpierpoint II
Scaynes Hill v Lindfield III
Division Five North
Horley AFC v Southgate United
Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Royal Earlswood II v Ashurst Wood II
Warlingham III v FC Railway II
Division Five South
AFC Varndeanians III v Ringmer AFC IV (kick-off 2.30pm)
Hartfield v Maresfield Village II
Marle Place Wanderers v Horsted Keynes II
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Willingdon Athletic II