Mid Sussex Football League results and fixtures

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 10th Nov 2024, 09:04 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 10:12 BST

Saturday's results plus fixtures from the Mid Sussex Football League.

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results.

Saturday 9th November 2024

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

0 4 Hurstpierpoint v Westfield II [ Round 3 ]

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)

1 2 South Croydon v Farleigh Rovers [ Round 1 ]

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup

3 2 Woodmansterne Hyde v Warlingham [ Round 1 ]

1 1 Frenches Athletic II v Oxted & District II [ Round 1 ]

Oxted & District II won 4 - 2 on penalties

Junior Charity Cup

1 4 Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC [ Round 2 ]

1 3 Southgate United v Balcombe II [ Round 2 ]

3 1 Ridgewood II v Seaford Town II [ Round 2 ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

2 3 Oakwood II v Rotherfield [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

3 4 Cuckfield Town v Lindfield II [ Round 1 ]

4 1 Wivelsfield Green v Sovereign Saints [ Round 2 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

1 4 Willingdon Athletic v Preston Manor Royals [ Round 2 ]

8 1 Buxted v Portslade Athletic [ Round 2 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

4 1 Lancing United v Polegate Town II [ Round 2 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

8 3 Gatwick Warriors v Warlingham II [ Round 2 ]

2 6 Ifield III v Keymer & Hassocks [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

1 4 Hurstpierpoint III v Cuckfield Town II [ Round 2 ]

6 1 Newick v Scaynes Hill II [ Round 2 ]

0 2 Maresfield Village v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 2 ]

3 2 Reigate Priory 'B' v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 3 ]

Premier Division

1 3 Balcombe v Battle Town

7 1 Cuckfield Rangers v Tunbridge Wells II

2 6 Godstone v Holland Sports

1 1 Oxted & District v Crowhurst

0 2 Ridgewood v Westfield

6 1 Ringmer AFC v Crawley Devils

Championship

1 1 Eastbourne Rangers v Polegate Town

2 0 Reigate Priory II v Copthorne II

3 3 Ringmer AFC II v Crawley A.F.C.

Division One

0 1 Club des Iles v Newhaven II

2 2 Nutfield v Cuckfield Rangers II

Division Two North

1 5 Crawley United v Ashurst Wood

5 1 Forest Row II v Charlwood Village (Sat)

3 2 Old Oxted Town v Ifield Albion

Division Two South

1 5 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v BN Dons

0 4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Ringmer AFC III

Division Three North

3 1 Copthorne 'A' v Caterham

7 0 Dormansland Rockets v Holland Sports II

5 1 Ifield II v Smallfield

3 2 Wakehams Green v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Division Three South

1 3 AFC Hurst v Eastbourne Athletic

3 3 Montpelier Villa AFC II v Southwick

3 0 Rotherfield II v The View

Division Four North

1 0 West Hoathly v Athletico Redhill

Division Four South

1 4 Ansty FC II v Scaynes Hill

2 3 Lindfield III v Hurstpierpoint II

4 0 Plumpton Athletic v Ditchling

Division Five North

5 1 Ashurst Wood II v Reigate Priory 'C'

3 3 Crawley United II v Gatwick Warriors II

2 2 Horley AFC v FC Railway II

9 0 Ifield Albion II v Crawley Phoenix

1 7 Warlingham III v Royal Earlswood II

Division Five South

7 1 AFC Varndeanians III v Maresfield Village II

6 1 Barcombe II v Willingdon Athletic II

2 1 Horsted Keynes II v Ringmer AFC IV

0 7 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hartfield

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated

Saturday 16th November 2024

Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup

Trenham Reserves v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 1 ]

Shalford v Reigate Priory 'C' [ Round 1 ]

Waddon Wanderers v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 1 ]

Senior Charity Cup

Crowhurst v Reigate Priory II [ Round 2 ]

Junior Charity Cup

Lancing United v Peacehaven & Telscombe II [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Newhaven II v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Round 2 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

Ifield Albion v Warlingham [ Round 2 ]

Horsted Keynes v Buxted [ Round 2 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Ridgewood II v The View [ Round 2 ]

Copthorne 'A' v Ansty FC [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Ifield Albion II v Lindfield III [ Round 3 ]

Premier Division

Battle Town v Cuckfield Rangers

Crawley Devils v Ridgewood

Godstone v Oxted & District

Ringmer AFC v Balcombe KO.1:00 PM

Tunbridge Wells II v Rotherfield

Westfield v Holland Sports

Championship

AFC Varndeanians II v Copthorne II

Crawley A.F.C. v Eastbourne Rangers

Ringmer AFC II v Hurstpierpoint KO. 3:30 PM

Sovereign Saints v Oakwood II

Division One

Cuckfield Rangers II v Cuckfield Town

Oxted & District II v Nutfield

Wivelsfield Green v Club des Iles

Division Two North

Ashurst Wood v Forest Row II

Balcombe II v Crawley United

Charlwood Village (Sat) v Ifield

Reigate Priory 'A' v Jarvis Brook II KO. 2:15 PM

Division Two South

Cuckfield Rangers Development v BN Dons

Preston Manor Royals v Willingdon Athletic KO. 3:00 PM

Seaford Town II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Division Three North

Caterham v A.S Crawley XI

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Dormansland Rockets

Wakehams Green v Holland Sports II

Division Three South

Eastbourne Athletic v Montpelier Villa AFC II

Polegate Town II v Southwick

Portslade Athletic v Nutley

Rotherfield II v AFC Hurst

Division Four North

Oxted & District 'A' v Athletico Redhill

Warlingham II v Ifield III

Division Four South

Cuckfield Town II v Ansty FC II

Hurstpierpoint II v Maresfield Village

Keymer & Hassocks v Ditchling

Newick v Scaynes Hill fixture

Division Five North

Crawley United II v Ashurst Wood II

Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley Phoenix

Southgate United v Royal Earlswood II

Division Five South

Hartfield v AFC Varndeanians III

Maresfield Village II v Horsted Keynes II

Marle Place Wanderers v Hurstpierpoint III

Scaynes Hill II v Ringmer AFC IV

Willingdon Athletic II v Welcroft Park Rangers II

