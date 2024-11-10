Mid Sussex Football League results and fixtures
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results.
Saturday 9th November 2024
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
0 4 Hurstpierpoint v Westfield II [ Round 3 ]
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)
1 2 South Croydon v Farleigh Rovers [ Round 1 ]
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup
3 2 Woodmansterne Hyde v Warlingham [ Round 1 ]
1 1 Frenches Athletic II v Oxted & District II [ Round 1 ]
Oxted & District II won 4 - 2 on penalties
Junior Charity Cup
1 4 Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC [ Round 2 ]
1 3 Southgate United v Balcombe II [ Round 2 ]
3 1 Ridgewood II v Seaford Town II [ Round 2 ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
2 3 Oakwood II v Rotherfield [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
3 4 Cuckfield Town v Lindfield II [ Round 1 ]
4 1 Wivelsfield Green v Sovereign Saints [ Round 2 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
1 4 Willingdon Athletic v Preston Manor Royals [ Round 2 ]
8 1 Buxted v Portslade Athletic [ Round 2 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
4 1 Lancing United v Polegate Town II [ Round 2 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
8 3 Gatwick Warriors v Warlingham II [ Round 2 ]
2 6 Ifield III v Keymer & Hassocks [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
1 4 Hurstpierpoint III v Cuckfield Town II [ Round 2 ]
6 1 Newick v Scaynes Hill II [ Round 2 ]
0 2 Maresfield Village v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 2 ]
3 2 Reigate Priory 'B' v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 3 ]
Premier Division
1 3 Balcombe v Battle Town
7 1 Cuckfield Rangers v Tunbridge Wells II
2 6 Godstone v Holland Sports
1 1 Oxted & District v Crowhurst
0 2 Ridgewood v Westfield
6 1 Ringmer AFC v Crawley Devils
Championship
1 1 Eastbourne Rangers v Polegate Town
2 0 Reigate Priory II v Copthorne II
3 3 Ringmer AFC II v Crawley A.F.C.
Division One
0 1 Club des Iles v Newhaven II
2 2 Nutfield v Cuckfield Rangers II
Division Two North
1 5 Crawley United v Ashurst Wood
5 1 Forest Row II v Charlwood Village (Sat)
3 2 Old Oxted Town v Ifield Albion
Division Two South
1 5 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v BN Dons
0 4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Ringmer AFC III
Division Three North
3 1 Copthorne 'A' v Caterham
7 0 Dormansland Rockets v Holland Sports II
5 1 Ifield II v Smallfield
3 2 Wakehams Green v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Division Three South
1 3 AFC Hurst v Eastbourne Athletic
3 3 Montpelier Villa AFC II v Southwick
3 0 Rotherfield II v The View
Division Four North
1 0 West Hoathly v Athletico Redhill
Division Four South
1 4 Ansty FC II v Scaynes Hill
2 3 Lindfield III v Hurstpierpoint II
4 0 Plumpton Athletic v Ditchling
Division Five North
5 1 Ashurst Wood II v Reigate Priory 'C'
3 3 Crawley United II v Gatwick Warriors II
2 2 Horley AFC v FC Railway II
9 0 Ifield Albion II v Crawley Phoenix
1 7 Warlingham III v Royal Earlswood II
Division Five South
7 1 AFC Varndeanians III v Maresfield Village II
6 1 Barcombe II v Willingdon Athletic II
2 1 Horsted Keynes II v Ringmer AFC IV
0 7 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hartfield
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated
Saturday 16th November 2024
Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup
Trenham Reserves v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 1 ]
Shalford v Reigate Priory 'C' [ Round 1 ]
Waddon Wanderers v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 1 ]
Senior Charity Cup
Crowhurst v Reigate Priory II [ Round 2 ]
Junior Charity Cup
Lancing United v Peacehaven & Telscombe II [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Newhaven II v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Round 2 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
Ifield Albion v Warlingham [ Round 2 ]
Horsted Keynes v Buxted [ Round 2 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Ridgewood II v The View [ Round 2 ]
Copthorne 'A' v Ansty FC [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Ifield Albion II v Lindfield III [ Round 3 ]
Premier Division
Battle Town v Cuckfield Rangers
Crawley Devils v Ridgewood
Godstone v Oxted & District
Ringmer AFC v Balcombe KO.1:00 PM
Tunbridge Wells II v Rotherfield
Westfield v Holland Sports
Championship
AFC Varndeanians II v Copthorne II
Crawley A.F.C. v Eastbourne Rangers
Ringmer AFC II v Hurstpierpoint KO. 3:30 PM
Sovereign Saints v Oakwood II
Division One
Cuckfield Rangers II v Cuckfield Town
Oxted & District II v Nutfield
Wivelsfield Green v Club des Iles
Division Two North
Ashurst Wood v Forest Row II
Balcombe II v Crawley United
Charlwood Village (Sat) v Ifield
Reigate Priory 'A' v Jarvis Brook II KO. 2:15 PM
Division Two South
Cuckfield Rangers Development v BN Dons
Preston Manor Royals v Willingdon Athletic KO. 3:00 PM
Seaford Town II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Division Three North
Caterham v A.S Crawley XI
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Dormansland Rockets
Wakehams Green v Holland Sports II
Division Three South
Eastbourne Athletic v Montpelier Villa AFC II
Polegate Town II v Southwick
Portslade Athletic v Nutley
Rotherfield II v AFC Hurst
Division Four North
Oxted & District 'A' v Athletico Redhill
Warlingham II v Ifield III
Division Four South
Cuckfield Town II v Ansty FC II
Hurstpierpoint II v Maresfield Village
Keymer & Hassocks v Ditchling
Newick v Scaynes Hill fixture
Division Five North
Crawley United II v Ashurst Wood II
Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley Phoenix
Southgate United v Royal Earlswood II
Division Five South
Hartfield v AFC Varndeanians III
Maresfield Village II v Horsted Keynes II
Marle Place Wanderers v Hurstpierpoint III
Scaynes Hill II v Ringmer AFC IV
Willingdon Athletic II v Welcroft Park Rangers II