Mid Sussex Football League Stats
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.
Results.
Saturday 18th October 2025
Senior Charity Cup
0 2 Ringmer AFC II v Punnetts Town [ Round 1 ]
Junior Charity Cup
1 5 Montpelier Villa AFC v Old Oxted Town [ Round 1 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
0 5 Lindfield II v Reigate Priory 'A' [ Round 1 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
7 2 Balcombe II v Polegate Town II [ Round 2 ]
2 1 Ansty FC v Nutley [ Round 2 ]
6 0 Wakehams Green v Forest Row U23 [ Round 2 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
1 1 BN Dons II v Ansty FC II [ Round 1 ]
Ansty FC II won 7 - 6 on penalties
4 1 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Holland Sports II [ Round 2 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
2 3 Ringmer AFC IV v Plumpton Athletic [ Round 1 ]
2 4 Ifield II v Oxted & District II [ Round 1 ]
4 2 Hurstpierpoint II v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
4 1 Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint III [ Round 1 ]
1 2 Royal Earlswood v Horley AFC [ Round 2 ]
5 2 Poets Corner v Keymer & Hassocks [ Round 2 ]
10 0 Ditchling v Welcroft Park Rangers III [ Round 2 ]
4 4 Reigate Priory 'C' v FC Railway [ Round 2 ]
Reigate Priory 'C' won 5 - 4 on penalties
5 0 East Grinstead Harriers v Smallfield II [ Round 2 ]
0 4 Warlingham II v Hartfield [ Round 2 ]
3 4 West Hoathly v Barcombe II [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
1 1 Balcombe v Cuckfield Rangers
3 2 Holland Sports v Crowhurst
3 3 Polegate Town v Hollington United
1 5 Reigate Priory II v Lindfield
4 2 Rotherfield v Frenches Athletic
3 1 Westfield v Shoreham II
Championship
1 0 AFC Uckfield Town II v Eastbourne Town II
2 5 AFC Varndeanians II v Oakwood II
2 2 Copthorne II v Roffey II
1 6 Smallfield v Cuckfield Town
0 3 Sovereign Saints v Hurstpierpoint
Division One
3 8 Ashurst Wood v BN Dons
1 3 Forest Row II v Preston Manor Royals
1 4 Nutfield v Warlingham
2 1 Oxted & District v Newhaven II
3 4 Welcroft Park Rangers v Reigate Priory U23
Division Two North
3 6 Crawley United v Frenches Athletic II
0 4 Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II
Division Two South
1 0 Barcombe v Ringmer AFC III
0 3 Buxted v Rotherfield II
1 1 Cuckfield Rangers II v Seaford Town II
1 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
4 4 Ridgewood v Willingdon Athletic
Division Three North
1 1 Athletico Redhill v Caterham
2 2 Dormansland Rockets v Ifield
Division Three South
4 1 AFC Hurst v Sovereign Saints II
0 2 Cuckfield Town II v Newick
1 0 Portslade Athletic v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Division Four North
3 0 Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
9 0 Southwick v Welcroft Park Rangers II
6 3 The View v AFC Varndeanians III
Division Five North
4 1 Caterham II v Ashurst Wood II
0 6 Crawley Phoenix v Godstone United
2 1 Crawley United II v Horley AFC II
6 3 Forgewood v Gatwick Warriors II
Division Five South
7 2 Cuckfield Town III v Maresfield Village II
Fixtures.
All matches kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated.
Saturday 25th October 2025.
Junior Charity Cup
Ifield Albion v Balcombe II [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Sovereign Saints v Oxted & District [ Round 1 ]
Preston Manor Royals v Ringmer AFC II [ Round 2 ] KO.3:00 PM
Somerville Challenge Cup
Ansty FC v Ringmer AFC III [ Round 1 ]
Seaford Town II v Ridgewood [ Round 1 ]
BN Dons v Rotherfield II [ Round 1 ]
Reigate Priory U23 v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Reigate Priory 'B' v Southgate United [ Round 2 ] KO.2:15 PM
Maresfield Village II v Lindfield III [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
Cuckfield Rangers v Punnetts Town
Lindfield v Balcombe
Polegate Town v Holland
Reigate Priory II v Frenches
Rotherfield v Westfield
Shoreham II v Hollington United
Championship
Eastbourne Town II v Roffey II
Hurstpierpoint v Cuckfield
Oakwood II v AFC Uckfield Town II
Smallfield v Copthorne
Wivelsfield Green v AFC Varndeanians II
Division One
Forest Row II v Welcroft Park Rangers
Newhaven II v Warlingham
Nutfield v Ashurst Wood
Division Two North
A.S Crawley XI v Wakehams Green
Crawley United v Reigate Priory
Frenches Athletic II v Old Oxted Town
Lindfield II v Jarvis Brook II
Division Two South
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Willingdon Athletic
Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers II
Horsted Keynes v Barcombe
Division Three North
Athletico Redhill v Forest Row
Caterham v Crawley & Maidenbower
Copthorne 'A' v Gatwick Warriors
Holland Sports II v Ifield
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v BN Dons II
Cuckfield Rangers Development v Newick
Cuckfield Town II v Montpelier Villa AFC
Nutley v Polegate Town II
Portslade Athletic v Sovereign Saints
Division Four North
Ifield II v Smallfield II fixture
Oxted & District II v East Grinstead Harriers
Warlingham II v Horley
West Hoathly v Ifield Albion II
Division Four South
AFC Varndeanians III v Maresfield Village KO.2:30 PM
Hartfield v Marle Place Wanderers
Plumpton Athletic v Keymer & Hassocks
Southwick v Hurstpierpoint II
The View v Ansty FC II
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Ditchling
Division Five North
Ashurst Wood II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Caterham II v Crawley Phoenix
Crawley United II v Royal Earlswood
Forgewood v Godstone United
Gatwick Warriors II v Horley AFC II
Division Five South
Barcombe II v Poets Corner
Hurstpierpoint III v Ringmer AFC IV
Marle Place Wanderers Development v Cuckfield Town III
Welcroft Park Rangers III v Scaynes Hill II