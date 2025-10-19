Mid Sussex Football League Stats

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 19th Oct 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 08:48 BST
Results & Fixtures

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.

Results.

Saturday 18th October 2025

Senior Charity Cup

0 2 Ringmer AFC II v Punnetts Town [ Round 1 ]

Junior Charity Cup

1 5 Montpelier Villa AFC v Old Oxted Town [ Round 1 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

0 5 Lindfield II v Reigate Priory 'A' [ Round 1 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

7 2 Balcombe II v Polegate Town II [ Round 2 ]

2 1 Ansty FC v Nutley [ Round 2 ]

6 0 Wakehams Green v Forest Row U23 [ Round 2 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

1 1 BN Dons II v Ansty FC II [ Round 1 ]

Ansty FC II won 7 - 6 on penalties

4 1 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Holland Sports II [ Round 2 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

2 3 Ringmer AFC IV v Plumpton Athletic [ Round 1 ]

2 4 Ifield II v Oxted & District II [ Round 1 ]

4 2 Hurstpierpoint II v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

4 1 Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint III [ Round 1 ]

1 2 Royal Earlswood v Horley AFC [ Round 2 ]

5 2 Poets Corner v Keymer & Hassocks [ Round 2 ]

10 0 Ditchling v Welcroft Park Rangers III [ Round 2 ]

4 4 Reigate Priory 'C' v FC Railway [ Round 2 ]

Reigate Priory 'C' won 5 - 4 on penalties

5 0 East Grinstead Harriers v Smallfield II [ Round 2 ]

0 4 Warlingham II v Hartfield [ Round 2 ]

3 4 West Hoathly v Barcombe II [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

1 1 Balcombe v Cuckfield Rangers

3 2 Holland Sports v Crowhurst

3 3 Polegate Town v Hollington United

1 5 Reigate Priory II v Lindfield

4 2 Rotherfield v Frenches Athletic

3 1 Westfield v Shoreham II

Championship

1 0 AFC Uckfield Town II v Eastbourne Town II

2 5 AFC Varndeanians II v Oakwood II

2 2 Copthorne II v Roffey II

1 6 Smallfield v Cuckfield Town

0 3 Sovereign Saints v Hurstpierpoint

Division One

3 8 Ashurst Wood v BN Dons

1 3 Forest Row II v Preston Manor Royals

1 4 Nutfield v Warlingham

2 1 Oxted & District v Newhaven II

3 4 Welcroft Park Rangers v Reigate Priory U23

Division Two North

3 6 Crawley United v Frenches Athletic II

0 4 Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II

Division Two South

1 0 Barcombe v Ringmer AFC III

0 3 Buxted v Rotherfield II

1 1 Cuckfield Rangers II v Seaford Town II

1 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

4 4 Ridgewood v Willingdon Athletic

Division Three North

1 1 Athletico Redhill v Caterham

2 2 Dormansland Rockets v Ifield

Division Three South

4 1 AFC Hurst v Sovereign Saints II

0 2 Cuckfield Town II v Newick

1 0 Portslade Athletic v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Division Four North

3 0 Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

9 0 Southwick v Welcroft Park Rangers II

6 3 The View v AFC Varndeanians III

Division Five North

4 1 Caterham II v Ashurst Wood II

0 6 Crawley Phoenix v Godstone United

2 1 Crawley United II v Horley AFC II

6 3 Forgewood v Gatwick Warriors II

Division Five South

7 2 Cuckfield Town III v Maresfield Village II

Fixtures.

All matches kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated.

Saturday 25th October 2025.

Junior Charity Cup

Ifield Albion v Balcombe II [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Sovereign Saints v Oxted & District [ Round 1 ]

Preston Manor Royals v Ringmer AFC II [ Round 2 ] KO.3:00 PM

Somerville Challenge Cup

Ansty FC v Ringmer AFC III [ Round 1 ]

Seaford Town II v Ridgewood [ Round 1 ]

BN Dons v Rotherfield II [ Round 1 ]

Reigate Priory U23 v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Reigate Priory 'B' v Southgate United [ Round 2 ] KO.2:15 PM

Maresfield Village II v Lindfield III [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

Cuckfield Rangers v Punnetts Town

Lindfield v Balcombe

Polegate Town v Holland

Reigate Priory II v Frenches

Rotherfield v Westfield

Shoreham II v Hollington United

Championship

Eastbourne Town II v Roffey II

Hurstpierpoint v Cuckfield

Oakwood II v AFC Uckfield Town II

Smallfield v Copthorne

Wivelsfield Green v AFC Varndeanians II

Division One

Forest Row II v Welcroft Park Rangers

Newhaven II v Warlingham

Nutfield v Ashurst Wood

Division Two North

A.S Crawley XI v Wakehams Green

Crawley United v Reigate Priory

Frenches Athletic II v Old Oxted Town

Lindfield II v Jarvis Brook II

Division Two South

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Willingdon Athletic

Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers II

Horsted Keynes v Barcombe

Division Three North

Athletico Redhill v Forest Row

Caterham v Crawley & Maidenbower

Copthorne 'A' v Gatwick Warriors

Holland Sports II v Ifield

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v BN Dons II

Cuckfield Rangers Development v Newick

Cuckfield Town II v Montpelier Villa AFC

Nutley v Polegate Town II

Portslade Athletic v Sovereign Saints

Division Four North

Ifield II v Smallfield II fixture

Oxted & District II v East Grinstead Harriers

Warlingham II v Horley

West Hoathly v Ifield Albion II

Division Four South

AFC Varndeanians III v Maresfield Village KO.2:30 PM

Hartfield v Marle Place Wanderers

Plumpton Athletic v Keymer & Hassocks

Southwick v Hurstpierpoint II

The View v Ansty FC II

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Ditchling

Division Five North

Ashurst Wood II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Caterham II v Crawley Phoenix

Crawley United II v Royal Earlswood

Forgewood v Godstone United

Gatwick Warriors II v Horley AFC II

Division Five South

Barcombe II v Poets Corner

Hurstpierpoint III v Ringmer AFC IV

Marle Place Wanderers Development v Cuckfield Town III

Welcroft Park Rangers III v Scaynes Hill II

