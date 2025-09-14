Mid Sussex Football League stats, fixtures and results
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.
Fixtures.
All matches kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated.
Saturday 20th September 2025
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Hollington Unitedv Roffey II [ Round 1 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Old Oxted Town v AFC Varndeanians II [ Round 1 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Charlwood Villagev Copthorne 'A' [ Round 1 ]
A.S Crawley XI v Reigate Priory 'A' [ Round 1 ]
Horsted Keynes v Caterham[ Round 1 ]
Ifield v Willingdon Athletic [ Round 1 ]
Gatwick Warriorsv Newick [ Round 1 ]
Cuckfield Rangers IIv Nutley [ Round 1 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
Warlingham II v AFC Hurst [ Round 1 ]
FC Railway v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers [ Round 1 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
Welcroft Park Rangers IIv Ditchling [ Round 1 ]
Keymer & Hassocksv The View [ Round 1 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Smallfield II v Ifield II[ Round 1 ] KO.3:30 PM
Hurstpierpoint IIv Caterham II [ Round 1 ]
Poets Corner v Forgewood[ Round 1 ] KO.1:30 PM
AFC Varndeanians IIIv East Grinstead Harriers [ Round 1 ] KO.2:30 PM
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
Barcombe II v Gatwick Warriors II [ Round 1 ]
Premier Division
Crowhurst v Rotherfield KO.3:00 PM
Cuckfield Rangersv Lindfield
Punnetts Town v Frenches
Shoreham II v Reigate Priory II
Westfield v Polegate Town
Championship
Cuckfield Town v Wivelsfield Green
Eastbourne Town IIv Hurstpierpoint
Oakwood II v Sovereign
Smallfield v AFC Uckfield Town II KO.1:30 PM
Division One
BN Dons v Ringmer AFC II
Oxted & Districtv Welcroft Park Rangers
Preston Manor Royalsv Newhaven II KO.3:00 PM
Reigate Priory U23v Forest Row II
Warlingham v Ashurst Wood
Division Two North
Ansty FC v Frenches Athletic II
Crawley United v Jarvis Brook II
Ifield Albion v Balcombe II
Lindfield II v Wakehams Green
Division Two South
Brighton & Sussex Medical School vSeaford Town II
Buxted v Barcombe
Eastbourne Athleticv Ringmer AFC III
Rotherfield II v Ridgewood
Division Three North
Forest Row U23 v Dormansland Rockets
Holland Sports IIv Athletico Redhill
Division Three South
Cuckfield Rangers Development vCuckfield Town II
Polegate Town IIv BN Dons II
Sovereign Saints IIv Montpelier Villa AFC
Division Four North
Horley AFC v Southgate United
Oxted & District IIv Ifield Albion II
Reigate Priory 'B'v West Hoathly KO.2:15 PM
Division Four South
Plumpton Athleticv Ansty FC II
Southwick v Maresfield Village
Division Five North
Crawley Phoenixv Reigate Priory 'C'
Godstone Unitedv Crawley United II
Royal Earlswoodv Horley AFC II
Division Five South
Cuckfield Town IIIv Scaynes Hill
Hurstpierpoint IIIv Welcroft Park Rangers III
Maresfield Village IIv Lindfield III
Willingdon Athletic IIv Ringmer AFC IV
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.
Results
Saturday 13th September 2025
Somerville Challenge Cup
1 6 Buxted v Reigate Priory U23 [ Round 1 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
3 0 Ifield Albion II v Copthorne 'A' [ Round 1 ]
0 4 Forest Row U23 v Plumpton Athletic [ Round 1 ]
Premier Division
6 1 Balcombe v Reigate Priory II
1 0 Cuckfield Rangers v Crowhurst
3 1 Frenches Athletic v Polegate Town
8 2 Holland Sports v Shoreham II
0 3 Rotherfield v Hollington United
Championship
1 2 AFC Varndeanians II v AFC Uckfield Town II
3 1 Copthorne II v Wivelsfield Green
2 2 Oakwood II v Smallfield
Division One
1 3 Ashurst Wood v Forest Row II
4 0 BN Dons v Oxted & District
4 3 Nutfield v Newhaven II
3 2 Warlingham v Ringmer AFC II
1 4 Welcroft Park Rangers v Preston Manor Royals
Division Two North
9 2 A.S Crawley XI v Frenches Athletic II
0 5 Ansty FC v Reigate Priory 'A'
0 2 Balcombe II v Lindfield II
1 4 Jarvis Brook II v Old Oxted Town
6 2 Wakehams Green v Crawley United
Division Two South
4 1 Seaford Town II v Rotherfield II
1 4 Willingdon Athletic v Barcombe
Division Three North
3 0 Charlwood Village v Athletico Redhill
7 2 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Ifield
8 3 Gatwick Warriors v Dormansland Rockets
2 4 Holland Sports II v Caterham
Division Three South
6 2 Cuckfield Town II v Sovereign Saints II
3 3 Montpelier Villa AFC v AFC Hurst
3 1 Nutley v Cuckfield Rangers Developement
3 5 Portslade Athletic v BN Dons II
Division Four North
2 0 FC Railway v Warlingham II
0 4 Ifield II v Horley AFC
3 2 Reigate Priory 'B' v Southgate United
1 7 Smallfield II v East Grinstead Harriers
2 5 West Hoathly v Oxted & District II
Division Four South
0 3 Ditchling v Hartfield
3 1 Keymer & Hassocks v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Division Five North
12 0 Forgewood v Crawley Pheonix
1 0 Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley United II
4 2 Godstone United v Reigate Priory 'C'
2 0 Horley AFC II v Caterham II
6 0 Royal Earlswood v Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
2 3 Barcombe II v Maresfield Village II
8 1 Cuckfield Town III v Welcroft Park Rangers III
3 2 Lindfield III v Hurstpierpoint III
2 1 Scaynes Hill II v Poets Corner
1 3 Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers Development