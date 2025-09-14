Mid Sussex Football League stats, fixtures and results

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 14th Sep 2025, 08:51 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
Fixtures & Results

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.

Fixtures.

All matches kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated.

Saturday 20th September 2025

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Hollington Unitedv Roffey II [ Round 1 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Old Oxted Town v AFC Varndeanians II [ Round 1 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Charlwood Villagev Copthorne 'A' [ Round 1 ]

A.S Crawley XI v Reigate Priory 'A' [ Round 1 ]

Horsted Keynes v Caterham[ Round 1 ]

Ifield v Willingdon Athletic [ Round 1 ]

Gatwick Warriorsv Newick [ Round 1 ]

Cuckfield Rangers IIv Nutley [ Round 1 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

Warlingham II v AFC Hurst [ Round 1 ]

FC Railway v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers [ Round 1 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

Welcroft Park Rangers IIv Ditchling [ Round 1 ]

Keymer & Hassocksv The View [ Round 1 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Smallfield II v Ifield II[ Round 1 ] KO.3:30 PM

Hurstpierpoint IIv Caterham II [ Round 1 ]

Poets Corner v Forgewood[ Round 1 ] KO.1:30 PM

AFC Varndeanians IIIv East Grinstead Harriers [ Round 1 ] KO.2:30 PM

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

Barcombe II v Gatwick Warriors II [ Round 1 ]

Premier Division

Crowhurst v Rotherfield KO.3:00 PM

Cuckfield Rangersv Lindfield

Punnetts Town v Frenches

Shoreham II v Reigate Priory II

Westfield v Polegate Town

Championship

Cuckfield Town v Wivelsfield Green

Eastbourne Town IIv Hurstpierpoint

Oakwood II v Sovereign

Smallfield v AFC Uckfield Town II KO.1:30 PM

Division One

BN Dons v Ringmer AFC II

Oxted & Districtv Welcroft Park Rangers

Preston Manor Royalsv Newhaven II KO.3:00 PM

Reigate Priory U23v Forest Row II

Warlingham v Ashurst Wood

Division Two North

Ansty FC v Frenches Athletic II

Crawley United v Jarvis Brook II

Ifield Albion v Balcombe II

Lindfield II v Wakehams Green

Division Two South

Brighton & Sussex Medical School vSeaford Town II

Buxted v Barcombe

Eastbourne Athleticv Ringmer AFC III

Rotherfield II v Ridgewood

Division Three North

Forest Row U23 v Dormansland Rockets

Holland Sports IIv Athletico Redhill

Division Three South

Cuckfield Rangers Development vCuckfield Town II

Polegate Town IIv BN Dons II

Sovereign Saints IIv Montpelier Villa AFC

Division Four North

Horley AFC v Southgate United

Oxted & District IIv Ifield Albion II

Reigate Priory 'B'v West Hoathly KO.2:15 PM

Division Four South

Plumpton Athleticv Ansty FC II

Southwick v Maresfield Village

Division Five North

Crawley Phoenixv Reigate Priory 'C'

Godstone Unitedv Crawley United II

Royal Earlswoodv Horley AFC II

Division Five South

Cuckfield Town IIIv Scaynes Hill

Hurstpierpoint IIIv Welcroft Park Rangers III

Maresfield Village IIv Lindfield III

Willingdon Athletic IIv Ringmer AFC IV

Results

Saturday 13th September 2025

Somerville Challenge Cup

1 6 Buxted v Reigate Priory U23 [ Round 1 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

3 0 Ifield Albion II v Copthorne 'A' [ Round 1 ]

0 4 Forest Row U23 v Plumpton Athletic [ Round 1 ]

Premier Division

6 1 Balcombe v Reigate Priory II

1 0 Cuckfield Rangers v Crowhurst

3 1 Frenches Athletic v Polegate Town

8 2 Holland Sports v Shoreham II

0 3 Rotherfield v Hollington United

Championship

1 2 AFC Varndeanians II v AFC Uckfield Town II

3 1 Copthorne II v Wivelsfield Green

2 2 Oakwood II v Smallfield

Division One

1 3 Ashurst Wood v Forest Row II

4 0 BN Dons v Oxted & District

4 3 Nutfield v Newhaven II

3 2 Warlingham v Ringmer AFC II

1 4 Welcroft Park Rangers v Preston Manor Royals

Division Two North

9 2 A.S Crawley XI v Frenches Athletic II

0 5 Ansty FC v Reigate Priory 'A'

0 2 Balcombe II v Lindfield II

1 4 Jarvis Brook II v Old Oxted Town

6 2 Wakehams Green v Crawley United

Division Two South

4 1 Seaford Town II v Rotherfield II

1 4 Willingdon Athletic v Barcombe

Division Three North

3 0 Charlwood Village v Athletico Redhill

7 2 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Ifield

8 3 Gatwick Warriors v Dormansland Rockets

2 4 Holland Sports II v Caterham

Division Three South

6 2 Cuckfield Town II v Sovereign Saints II

3 3 Montpelier Villa AFC v AFC Hurst

3 1 Nutley v Cuckfield Rangers Developement

3 5 Portslade Athletic v BN Dons II

Division Four North

2 0 FC Railway v Warlingham II

0 4 Ifield II v Horley AFC

3 2 Reigate Priory 'B' v Southgate United

1 7 Smallfield II v East Grinstead Harriers

2 5 West Hoathly v Oxted & District II

Division Four South

0 3 Ditchling v Hartfield

3 1 Keymer & Hassocks v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Division Five North

12 0 Forgewood v Crawley Pheonix

1 0 Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley United II

4 2 Godstone United v Reigate Priory 'C'

2 0 Horley AFC II v Caterham II

6 0 Royal Earlswood v Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

2 3 Barcombe II v Maresfield Village II

8 1 Cuckfield Town III v Welcroft Park Rangers III

3 2 Lindfield III v Hurstpierpoint III

2 1 Scaynes Hill II v Poets Corner

1 3 Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers Development

