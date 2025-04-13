Mid Sussex Football league stats, results and fixtures

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 13th Apr 2025, 08:28 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Results & Fixtures

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results

Tuesday 8th April 2025.

Premier Division

1 1 Oxted & District v Holland Sports

3 0 Rotherfield v Ridgewood

Division Two North

2 1 Crawley United v Ansty FC

2 0 Forest Row II v Ashurst Wood

2 4 Ifield v Ifield Albion

Division Two South

0 3 Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers Development

2 1 Seaford Town II v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Division Four South

2 2 Hurstpierpoint II v Newick

Division Five North

0 0 Crawley United II v Southgate United

1 0 FC Railway II v Horley AFC

Division Five South

3 2 Barcombe II v Scaynes Hill II

3 3 Horsted Keynes II v Marle Place Wanderers

3 2 Maresfield Village II v Hurstpierpoint III

Wednesday 9th April 2025

Championship

9 0 Lindfield II v Oakwood II

Division One

3 3 Nutfield v Oxted & District II

Division Five South

2 1 Hartfield v Ringmer AFC IV

1 4 Welcroft Park Rangers II v AFC Varndeanians III

Saturday 12th April 2025

Mowatt Challenge Cup

3 4 Copthorne II v Lindfield II [ Semi Final ]

Premier Division

3 3 Godstone v Westfield

0 0 Oxted & District v Balcombe

3 3 Rotherfield v Cuckfield Rangers

Championship

2 3 AFC Varndeanians II v Crawley A.F.C.

2 9 Hurstpierpoint v Reigate Priory II

Division One

2 2 Nutfield v Welcroft Park Rangers

3 1 Oxted & District II v Cuckfield Rangers II

2 0 Warlingham v Newhaven II

1 2 Wivelsfield Green v Barcombe

Division Two North

1 2 Ashurst Wood v Balcombe II

3 0 Forest Row II v Ifield Albion

0 1 Ifield v Ansty FC

Division Two South

1 6 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ridgewood II

7 1 Buxted v Seaford Town II

2 2 Preston Manor Royals v Ringmer AFC III

Division Three North

6 0 Caterham v Dormansland Rockets

1 3 Holland Sports II v A.S Crawley XI

0 7 Smallfield v Wakehams Green

Division Three South

0 2 Polegate Town II v Rotherfield II

Division Four North

1 0 Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II

Division Four South

3 0 Hurstpierpoint II v Lindfield III

1 2 Plumpton Athletic v Cuckfield Town II

Division Five North

2 3 Ashurst Wood II v Southgate United

1 3 FC Railway II v Gatwick Warriors II

2 1 Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'C'

5 0 Royal Earlswood II v Warlingham III

Division Five South

1 2 Barcombe II v AFC Varndeanians III

5 2 Hartfield v Hurstpierpoint III

4 0 Horsted Keynes II v Maresfield Village II

3 2 Scaynes Hill II v Welcroft Park Rangers II

4 4 Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Fixtures

All games kick off at 6.30 pm unless stated

Monday 14th April 2025

Division Five North

Ifield Albion IIv Gatwick Warriors II

Tuesday 15th April 2025

Eastbourne VP Cup

Eastbourne Rangersv Welcroft Park Rangers [ Semi Final ] KO:7.45 pm

Premier Division

Holland Sports v Tunbridge Wells II

Ridgewood v Oxted & District

Championship

Crawley A.F.C. v Copthorne II

Division Two North

Crawley United v Ifield

Ifield Albion v Ansty FC

Division Four North

Gatwick Warriorsv West Hoathly

Division Four South

Newick v Cuckfield Town II

Plumpton Athleticv Hurstpierpoint II

Division Five South

Barcombe II v Ringmer AFC IV

Hurstpierpoint IIIv Willingdon Athletic II

Wednesday 16th April 2025

Parsons Challenge Cup Final

Gatwick Warriorsv Keymer &

Crowborough Community Stadium KO:7.30 pm

Championship

Hurstpierpoint v Lindfield II

Division Two South

Ridgewood II v Buxted

Division Three North

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers vCaterham

Thursday 17th April 2025

Sussex CFA Junior Cup Final

Forest Row II v Victoria Baptist

Culver Road (Lancing) KO:745pm

Division Two North

Ashurst Wood v Ifield

Saturday 19th April 2025

All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated

Senior Charity Cup

Balcombe v Lindfield II[ Semi Final ]

Premier Division

Battle Town v Crowhurst

Ringmer AFC v Ridgewood

Rotherfield v Oxted & District

Tunbridge Wells IIv Cuckfield Rangers

Championship

Crawley A.F.C. v AFC Varndeanians II

Eastbourne Rangersv Copthorne II KO:3:00 PM

Oakwood II v Polegate Town

Division One

Cuckfield Rangers IIv Wivelsfield Green

Cuckfield Town v Newhaven II KO:1:30 PM

Warlingham v Oxted & District II

Division Two North

Ansty FC v Balcombe II

Forest Row II v Old Oxted Town

Ifield v Crawley United

Division Two South

BN Dons v Ringmer AFC

Brighton & Sussex Medical School vSeaford Town II

Buxted v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Cuckfield Rangers Development vWillingdon Athletic

Horsted Keynes v Preston Manor Royals KO:1:30 PM

Division Three North

Caterham v Wakehams Green

Holland Sports IIv Dormansland Rockets

Smallfield v A.S Crawley XI

Division Three South

The View v Rotherfield II

Division Four North

Warlingham II v Gatwick Warriors

West Hoathly v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

Cuckfield Town IIv Keymer & Hassocks KO:4:00 PM

Hurstpierpoint IIv Ansty FC II

Plumpton Athleticv

Scaynes Hill v Lindfield III KO:1:30 PM

Division Five North

Ashurst Wood IIv Horley AFC

FC Railway II v Ifield Albion II

Southgate Unitedv Warlingham III

Division Five South

Hartfield v Barcombe II

Horsted Keynes IIv AFC Varndeanians III KO:4:00 PM

Hurstpierpoint IIIv Marle Place Wanderers

Scaynes Hill IIv Willingdon Athletic II K

