Mid Sussex Football league stats, results and fixtures
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results
Tuesday 8th April 2025.
Premier Division
1 1 Oxted & District v Holland Sports
3 0 Rotherfield v Ridgewood
Division Two North
2 1 Crawley United v Ansty FC
2 0 Forest Row II v Ashurst Wood
2 4 Ifield v Ifield Albion
Division Two South
0 3 Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers Development
2 1 Seaford Town II v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Division Four South
2 2 Hurstpierpoint II v Newick
Division Five North
0 0 Crawley United II v Southgate United
1 0 FC Railway II v Horley AFC
Division Five South
3 2 Barcombe II v Scaynes Hill II
3 3 Horsted Keynes II v Marle Place Wanderers
3 2 Maresfield Village II v Hurstpierpoint III
Wednesday 9th April 2025
Championship
9 0 Lindfield II v Oakwood II
Division One
3 3 Nutfield v Oxted & District II
Division Five South
2 1 Hartfield v Ringmer AFC IV
1 4 Welcroft Park Rangers II v AFC Varndeanians III
Saturday 12th April 2025
Mowatt Challenge Cup
3 4 Copthorne II v Lindfield II [ Semi Final ]
Premier Division
3 3 Godstone v Westfield
0 0 Oxted & District v Balcombe
3 3 Rotherfield v Cuckfield Rangers
Championship
2 3 AFC Varndeanians II v Crawley A.F.C.
2 9 Hurstpierpoint v Reigate Priory II
Division One
2 2 Nutfield v Welcroft Park Rangers
3 1 Oxted & District II v Cuckfield Rangers II
2 0 Warlingham v Newhaven II
1 2 Wivelsfield Green v Barcombe
Division Two North
1 2 Ashurst Wood v Balcombe II
3 0 Forest Row II v Ifield Albion
0 1 Ifield v Ansty FC
Division Two South
1 6 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ridgewood II
7 1 Buxted v Seaford Town II
2 2 Preston Manor Royals v Ringmer AFC III
Division Three North
6 0 Caterham v Dormansland Rockets
1 3 Holland Sports II v A.S Crawley XI
0 7 Smallfield v Wakehams Green
Division Three South
0 2 Polegate Town II v Rotherfield II
Division Four North
1 0 Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II
Division Four South
3 0 Hurstpierpoint II v Lindfield III
1 2 Plumpton Athletic v Cuckfield Town II
Division Five North
2 3 Ashurst Wood II v Southgate United
1 3 FC Railway II v Gatwick Warriors II
2 1 Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'C'
5 0 Royal Earlswood II v Warlingham III
Division Five South
1 2 Barcombe II v AFC Varndeanians III
5 2 Hartfield v Hurstpierpoint III
4 0 Horsted Keynes II v Maresfield Village II
3 2 Scaynes Hill II v Welcroft Park Rangers II
4 4 Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers
Fixtures
All games kick off at 6.30 pm unless stated
Monday 14th April 2025
Division Five North
Ifield Albion IIv Gatwick Warriors II
Tuesday 15th April 2025
Eastbourne VP Cup
Eastbourne Rangersv Welcroft Park Rangers [ Semi Final ] KO:7.45 pm
Premier Division
Holland Sports v Tunbridge Wells II
Ridgewood v Oxted & District
Championship
Crawley A.F.C. v Copthorne II
Division Two North
Crawley United v Ifield
Ifield Albion v Ansty FC
Division Four North
Gatwick Warriorsv West Hoathly
Division Four South
Newick v Cuckfield Town II
Plumpton Athleticv Hurstpierpoint II
Division Five South
Barcombe II v Ringmer AFC IV
Hurstpierpoint IIIv Willingdon Athletic II
Wednesday 16th April 2025
Parsons Challenge Cup Final
Gatwick Warriorsv Keymer &
Crowborough Community Stadium KO:7.30 pm
Championship
Hurstpierpoint v Lindfield II
Division Two South
Ridgewood II v Buxted
Division Three North
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers vCaterham
Thursday 17th April 2025
Sussex CFA Junior Cup Final
Forest Row II v Victoria Baptist
Culver Road (Lancing) KO:745pm
Division Two North
Ashurst Wood v Ifield
Saturday 19th April 2025
All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated
Senior Charity Cup
Balcombe v Lindfield II[ Semi Final ]
Premier Division
Battle Town v Crowhurst
Ringmer AFC v Ridgewood
Rotherfield v Oxted & District
Tunbridge Wells IIv Cuckfield Rangers
Championship
Crawley A.F.C. v AFC Varndeanians II
Eastbourne Rangersv Copthorne II KO:3:00 PM
Oakwood II v Polegate Town
Division One
Cuckfield Rangers IIv Wivelsfield Green
Cuckfield Town v Newhaven II KO:1:30 PM
Warlingham v Oxted & District II
Division Two North
Ansty FC v Balcombe II
Forest Row II v Old Oxted Town
Ifield v Crawley United
Division Two South
BN Dons v Ringmer AFC
Brighton & Sussex Medical School vSeaford Town II
Buxted v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Cuckfield Rangers Development vWillingdon Athletic
Horsted Keynes v Preston Manor Royals KO:1:30 PM
Division Three North
Caterham v Wakehams Green
Holland Sports IIv Dormansland Rockets
Smallfield v A.S Crawley XI
Division Three South
The View v Rotherfield II
Division Four North
Warlingham II v Gatwick Warriors
West Hoathly v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
Cuckfield Town IIv Keymer & Hassocks KO:4:00 PM
Hurstpierpoint IIv Ansty FC II
Plumpton Athleticv
Scaynes Hill v Lindfield III KO:1:30 PM
Division Five North
Ashurst Wood IIv Horley AFC
FC Railway II v Ifield Albion II
Southgate Unitedv Warlingham III
Division Five South
Hartfield v Barcombe II
Horsted Keynes IIv AFC Varndeanians III KO:4:00 PM
Hurstpierpoint IIIv Marle Place Wanderers
Scaynes Hill IIv Willingdon Athletic II